Ripley got two goals in four minutes in the first half and held on for a 2-1 girls soccer win at home against Winfield Thursday night.
Olivia Gandee followed up a 25th-minute direct-kick goal with a 28th-minute assist to Aubree Flint to give the Vikings (10-4-4) a 2-0 halftime lead. The Generals got on the board late with a Peyton Frohnapfel goal pulling Winfield (13-4-1) to 2-1, but Ashley Craigo’s eight saves preserved the win for Ripley.
Riverside 4, Midland Trail 2: Laney Cole and Haydyn Bare each had a goal and an assist as the Warriors (4-15-0) defeated visiting Midland Trail. Lizzy Baldwin and Alena Armstrong also found the back of the net for Riverside, while Sydney Chapman had both goals for the Patriots (2-12-3).
Capital 1, Sissonville 1: The Cougars wrapped up their regular season with a draw at home against the Indians. Sarah Wazelle scored for Capital while Amelia Compston had the goal for Sissonville.
Boys
Charleston Catholic 5, Nicholas County 0: Zion Suddeth and Wil Swan each had two goals and an assist to power the Irish (14-1-3) to a road win in Summersville. David Kershner had a goal and an assist, with John Patnoe stopping two shots from the Grizzlies (8-10-0) to earn the shutout.
Winfield 3, Sissonville 0: Braxton Vanscoy scored two goals and added an assist in leading the Generals to the home win. Jacob Verno tallied a goal and two assists for Winfield and Nathan Lanham made eight saves to earn the shutout.
Poca 10, Logan 0: Ty Smith got a senior night shutout for the Dots (5-12-1) as fellow seniors Jordan Hunt and Seth Ward were among seven to score against the Wildcats (6-11-0). They each had a goal, while Parker Bonnet, Jonny Garlow and Justin Williams each scored twice and Jacob Farley and Christian Perez also found the back of the net.
Herbert Hoover 4, Mingo Central 0: Michael Watkins scored a pair of goals and the Huskies earned the shutout win at home.
Eli Deel and Dustin Stuart also scored goals for Hoover (12-5-2) and Brady Persinger made two saves to earn his seventh shutout.