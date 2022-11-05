BECKLEY -- Charleston Catholic’s girls soccer team has yet to be defeated in the Class AA-A state tournament this decade.
The No. 1 Irish (21-0-2) downed No. 2 Philip Barbour (18-5-1) 4-2 on Saturday at the YMCA Paul Clime Memorial Youth Soccer Complex to win their fourth straight Class AA-A title dating back to 2019.
Molly Messer scored two goals, Annie Cimino added one on a penalty kick and Mia Lough scored the game’s final goal to seal the win.
Not only did the Irish win the title, but they went undefeated for the first time in coach Amy Mullen’s 13-year career at the helm of Charleston Catholic.
Mullen said it’s a good way to send off the seniors she’s been working with since they were in elementary school.
“The seniors that I have right now, they’ve been with me since they were 5,” Mullen said. “This group of girls I coached when they were little before they went to travel. This is a good group. Coming to this every year, it’s the same feeling. I’m really proud of them.”
Those seniors did something most high school athletes could only dream of -- win the state championship every year of high school.
Saturday’s final was a rematch of the 2021 state championship in which Catholic won 4-3 in overtime.
Catholic seemed a little flat-footed in its 2-0 semifinal win over Oak Glen on Friday. On Saturday, though, the Irish put their foot on the gas and left it there, pressuring Philip Barbour’s defense from the get-go.
In the sixth minute, Messer beat a couple of defenders and scored unassisted to put the Irish ahead 1-0 early.
Catholic had multiple other scoring chances in the first half, tallying seven shots, but the Philip Barbour defense held serve and Catholic took a 1-0 lead into halftime.
In the 48th minute, Cimino was fouled in the box and converted the penalty kick into a goal to give the Irish a 2-0 advantage.
About six minutes later, Messer scored her second goal of the game, the Irish were out to a big 3-0 lead and the Colts were on the ropes.
However, Philip Barbour's Sparks sisters, Braylyn and Arrington, weren’t going to go down without a fight.
Braylyn Sparks scored Philip Barbour’s first goal in the 59th minute and momentum was on the Colts’ side. Philip Barbour rode that momentum as Arrington scored another goal for the Colts five minutes later to make it a 3-2 game with about 15 minutes to play.
“Complacency set it,” Mullen said. “We’ve been fighting that all year. We get a couple of goals in and we all kind of think we need to drop back. I watched that [semifinal between Philip Barbour and Point Pleasant] yesterday. Point Pleasant was ahead the whole time and Philip Barbour came in at the last minute and won the game. I knew that they were going to be playing the whole time. It made me nervous.”
Lough and the Irish immediately responded in the 66th minute as Lough scored the 10th goal of her freshman season and the Irish had a two-score lead again.
From there, Catholic’s defense -- which allowed just six goals all season, including the two Saturday -- held off the Colts from there and the celebration was on.
“Our defense is really good but it helps when Mia is in there too,” Mullen said. “I’ll be real lucky to keeper her all four years.”
The Irish haven’t lost the championship game since 2018 when Robert C. Byrd bested Catholic 4-3 in overtime.
Catholic’s girls have been in the state championship game every year since 2014.
Morgantown wins AAA girls title
No. 1 Morgantown (20-1-1) used a penalty kick in sudden-death overtime off the foot of Gracie Brown to win the Class AAA state title over No. 2 Parkersburg South (19-5).
It’s Morgantown’s first title since 2019.
Morgantown struck first with in the first half as Cloe Ratliff scored in the 31st minute. Parkersburg South answered with a goal in the 59th minute to tie the game and send it to overtime.
Not long into the first overtime, a Morgantown player was fouled in the box which set up the penalty kick that found the back of the net and gave the Mohigans the state title.