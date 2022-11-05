Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Charleston Catholic's Mia Lough gives the thumbs up as she is carried by teammate Ashley Green following their win over Philip Barbour in the Class AA-A girls soccer state championship game Saturday in Beckley.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

BECKLEY -- Charleston Catholic’s girls soccer team has yet to be defeated in the Class AA-A state tournament this decade. 

The No. 1 Irish (21-0-2) downed No. 2 Philip Barbour (18-5-1) 4-2 on Saturday at the  YMCA Paul Clime Memorial Youth Soccer Complex to win their fourth straight Class AA-A title dating back to 2019.

