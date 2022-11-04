Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Catholic vs Oak Glen
Buy Now

Charleston Catholic's Shannon Karr gets tangled up with Oak Glen goalkeeper Alexus Greenlief during the second half of the Class AA-A girls state tournament semifinal Friday in Beckley.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

BECKLEY -- Charleston Catholic’s girls soccer team is one win away from a fourth Class AA-A state title in as many years.

In a Class AA-A state tournament semifinal between two previously unbeaten teams on Friday, the Irish (20-0-2) shut out Oak Glen (21-1-2) 2-0 at YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.