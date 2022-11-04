BECKLEY — The nightcap of the girls Class AAA state soccer tournament semifinal round did not disappoint on Friday at YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.
No. 2 Parkersburg South (19-4) came from behind to down No. 3 George Washington (18-4-2) 2-1 in double overtime and advance to the Class AAA final.
Parkersburg South moves on to face No. 1 Morgantown (19-1-1) in the Class AAA girls final on Saturday, 45 minutes after the conclusion of the boys Class AAA final, which is scheduled to kick off at 10:30 a.m. Morgantown defeated Hedgesville 1-0 in the other girls semifinal, also in two overtimes.
“It’s like all of our games this season, we knew it was going to be a tough challenge,” Parkersburg coach Nathan Tanner said. “All the credit to these girls. They dug deep. We had some injuries, we changed our focus. They took it to us in the first half. Have to give them credit. They came to play.”
George Washington was dealing with the injuries as well and coach Ali Sadeghian said that really hindered the Patriots.
“Unfortunately we lost four starters,” Sadeghian said. “At this state you have to stay healthy. They went down and they could not come back. That’s the difference for us. We don’t have the depth and trying to play four off the bench, it’s difficult to recover.”
George Washington got on the board first with a goal off the foot of Deryn Doamekpor with 13 minutes left in the first half.
That was the lone goal of the opening period and the Patriots took a 1-0 lead into halftime.
In the second half, GW was bitten hard with the injury bug. Doamekpor left the game with a knee injury and freshman defender Emma Cipoletti left the game with a neck injury.
Without Doamekpor’s offensive prowess and Cipoletti’s defensive skill, the Patriots had trouble scoring and, eventually, Parkersburg South made them pay.
In the 71st minute, Parkersburg South’s Ava Barton tied the game with her first goal of the season as she had only played in two games prior to Friday night.
The game remained knotted at 1 as regulation ended and the game went into sudden-death overtime. The first overtime was scoreless so the game went to a second overtime.