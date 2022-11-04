Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

BECKLEY — The nightcap of the girls Class AAA state soccer tournament semifinal round did not disappoint on Friday at YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.

No. 2 Parkersburg South (19-4) came from behind to down No. 3 George Washington (18-4-2) 2-1 in double overtime and advance to the Class AAA final.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

