WINFIELD — Having now played four games in four available days, it’s been a bit of a whirlwind in the early going for Winfield’s girls soccer team under first-year coach Jade Smith.
The Generals have been met with mixed results early, but after a 1-1 tie at Bridgeport and a 5-1 loss at Wheeling Park over the weekend, Winfield has found its feet in the friendly confines of the Kanawha Valley.
The Generals (2-1-1) followed up a 5-0 win over Poca on Monday with a 7-0 conquest of Sissonville on Tuesday behind a hat trick from senior striker Julianne Pauley.
“We got our butts kicked Saturday,” Smith said. “Our motivation level wasn’t there this past weekend. Our girls came out a little bit flat but I think taking that loss on Saturday made them come out on Monday and realize that we’ve got to play better as a team, we’ve got to talk, we’ve got to have leadership and they stepped up to the plate on Monday.”
They certainly did again on Tuesday as the Generals put 20 shots on target and allowing just one from the Indians (1-1). Pauley scored a pair of goals just over two minutes apart from each other in the first half to get the ball rolling, with Peyton Frohnapfel adding a third before the break.
Pauley added her third goal less than five minutes into the second half and Ava Hall, Mara McGrew and Rylee Hinkle each added one the rest of the way out.
Pauley, Frohnapfel and McGrew are three of six senior starters that figure to have a lot to do with how far the Generals can take things this season. Pauley left the team in the middle of the season a year ago but back at the front of the attack with Frohnapfel and Hall, her presence helps push a dynamic offensive attack.
“I missed it a lot and I’m really happy I came back,” Pauley said. “We have a small team, so we have to make sure we know how to work with every single person, because we don’t have many subs. We have to stay together and we do that really well. It’s the beginning of the season, but we’ve played a lot so it’s coming faster than we thought, which is great.”
With just one freshman on the roster (Hannah Goes), the Generals’ roster looks very similar to last year’s with one big exception. Emily Hudson, a first-team All-State goalkeeper a year ago, chose to play volleyball this year, leaving a big void behind an experienced defensive backfield.
Junior Christin Walls has taken the job and though she wasn’t tested much on Tuesday, early returns have been encouraging, according to Smith.
“She’s an experienced player with travel, which is good,” Smith said. “She works with an excellent goalkeeper trainer, [former Charleston and Marshall keeper] Paulo [Pita], and he has really stepped up and helped her most. We’ve been working on getting her speed up, getting up after falling down. She’s made some excellent saves, she stopped a PK up against Wheeling Park so she’s definitely stepped up to the role.”
In McGrew, fellow seniors Kalei Jordan and Isabell Karnes, junior captain Carly Jordan and others, Walls has a tremendous unit in front of her, not to mention a ball-hawking midfield that turned possessions and stopped potential runs for the Indians before they could develop.
While the Generals are senior-laden, Sissonville starts but one senior (Jaelyn Beane) and has six freshmen on the roster. A year ago, sophomores Anna Gregor and Amelia Compston burst on the scene with a combined 62 goals and 32 assists. Though they were held quiet on Tuesday, the Indians flashed potential elsewhere, including a nice game from junior defender Zoey McCutcheon.
With a couple of emphatic wins over Cardinal Conference rivals, Winfield is again making an early statement that Class AA-A Region 4 will run through the Generals. With a season left to hone things in, Sissonville and second-year coach Stacy Bridgette are hoping the gap can be closed by postseason time.
“We’ve played them three times since I’ve been the coach and we’ve gotten better,” Bridgette said. “We weren’t prepared for the speed of play, so I think when we adjust and learn to control the speed of play and bring it to our level, I think we can make better passes and we’re in. It’s not a loss, it’s a learn and we’ve gotten better every time.”
Junior goalkeeper Sydney Farmer made 13 saves for Sissonville.