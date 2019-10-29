POINT PLEASANT — Maybe Winfield doesn’t have one goal-hoarding superstar anymore — and maybe that’s OK.
Because on Tuesday night, the interplay between all of Winfield’s attackers proved to be the difference as the Generals overcame a tough Williamstown squad 3-0 in a Class AA-A Region 4 girls soccer final at Point Pleasant.
Winfield advanced to the state tournament held Nov. 8 and 9 in Beckley. It will be the ninth straight trip for the Generals, who won five consecutive crowns (four in Class AAA) from 2012-2016. Williamstown finished its season at 17-3-1.
The passing and communication between the Generals’ main scoring threats — Julianne Pauley, Ava Hall, Peyton Frohnapfel and Kierstyn Doss — proved to be a big advantage for Winfield (18-5-2).
In particular, Hall and Frohnapfel proved to be matchup nightmares in the midfield as the two consistently beat one-on-one defenders, creating numbers in the front and putting the Yellowjackets’ defense on its heels.
In past seasons, players like Jayne and Mary Lawman and Sydney Cavender emerged as Winfield’s dominant forwards who found themselves near or at the top of the state’s goal-scoring list. This year, Winfield has been much more balanced with Pauley (24 goals), Frohnapfel (19), Hall (15) and Doss (seven) all sharing the offensive load with 43 assists between them.
“The bond they have between each other is phenomenal, their skill level is phenomenal,” Winfield coach Jade Smith said. “They know when to pass and when to make diagonal and overlap runs. They’re bringing the skill into it, plus their athleticism and heart, it carries them a long way.”
Despite Winfield’s balanced offensive pressure, Williamstown was able to hold off the Generals throughout most of the first half. But finally, after breaking down another defender around midfield, Hall made something happen.
She carried the ball 40 yards before dishing to Doss, who appeared to have an open shot opportunity. But instead of taking it, she directed a dribbler toward the waiting foot of Pauley, who was darting in from the back side of the goal. Pauley didn’t miss with 3:13 remaining, giving the Generals a 1-0 lead at the break and, maybe more importantly, momentum.
The Generals (18-5-1) were able to carry that into the second half as Winfield seized control after the break.
Just 7:06 into the second half, Pauley dropped a pass right on Frohnapfel, who was streaking toward the goal, and then she found the back of the net to give the Generals a 2-0 lead.
Then it was Hall’s turn. The Kanawha Valley freshman of the year two years ago put the cherry on top of an outstanding team effort and a whale of a game for herself as she turned from 30 yards and fired, tucking a shot just under the crossbar with 21:42 to go.
Tuesday night’s win was extra special for Hall, who missed nearly the entire season a year ago with a lumbar sprain, two pulled muscles in her hip and a partially torn third muscle. This season again, Hall missed just over two weeks with two bad ankle sprains.
But when Hall is healthy, she’s a difference maker, and on Tuesday she proved that again.
“She’s the best player in the state in my opinion,” Smith said. “She’s amazing and she needs to know that. She should have all the confidence in the world.”
“It’s definitely tough to come back and this win, it’s really memorable,” Hall added. “It’s amazing. It’s an awesome experience, no matter how many times it happens.”
Williamstown, which played fairly even with the Generals through the first 30 minutes, didn’t get a shot off in the second half as the Generals kept the ball pinned on the Yellowjackets’ side of the field. Jaina Rinehart made five saves for Williamstown. Christin Walls stopped one shot in the shutout for Winfield.