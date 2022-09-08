Prep roundup: Charleston Catholic boys soccer team dominates Cross Lanes Christian Staff reports Sep 8, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sully Groom scored a goal and doled out four assists as Charleston Catholic cruised to a 9-1 boys prep soccer win over Cross Lanes Christian Thursday evening at Schoenbaum Field in Charleston.Michael Lao netted two goals and assisted on another, while Sam Delgra added one goal and one assist for the Irish.Also for Catholic, William Ball, Ethan Bastin, Kelan Swan, Nick Giatris and Colin Brown each tacked on a goal and John Patnoe picked up two saves. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesFound in dozens of WV public water systems, PFAS provoking more aggressive action in other states and at federal levelCharleston City Council approves tearing down Riverview School buildingFearless Picks: WVU - KansasComing your way: Ribfest 2022EPA proposes changes to chemical disaster prevention rule that looms large in Kanawha ValleyDear Abby: Man fumes when longtime girlfriend redecoratesKanawha judge denies injunction to block Senate, Capitol Police from stopping recordingsAiming high: Mary Tucker brings an incredible resume to WVUCould Jimbo come home?Ryan Pritt: A volleyball rule meant to be broken