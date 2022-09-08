Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Sully Groom scored a goal and doled out four assists as Charleston Catholic cruised to a 9-1 boys prep soccer win over Cross Lanes Christian Thursday evening at Schoenbaum Field in Charleston.

Michael Lao netted two goals and assisted on another, while Sam Delgra added one goal and one assist for the Irish.