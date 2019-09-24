Max Trethewey had a hat trick for George Washington as the Patriots boys soccer team beat Spring Valley 6-1 Tuesday night in Charleston to remain undefeated. E.J. Davis added two goals while Zachariah Abdul-Jalil also scored for George Washington (11-0-0). The Timberwolves’ (4-6-1) lone goal was scored by Chase Smith.
Charleston Catholic 5, Herbert Hoover 1: The Irish got a hat trick from Wil Swan on its way to the win at Herbert Hoover. Liam McGinley added a goal and an assist and Billy Ford also found the back of the net for Charleston Catholic.
Hurricane 5, Riverside 1: Drake Lester scored three goals as Hurricane beat the visiting Warriors. Carter Maddox and Anele Nnachi each had a goal and an assist for Hurricane, while Riverside’s lone goal was scored by Carson Casto.
Winfield 6, Nitro 0: Braxton Vanscoy scored four goals to power Winfield past the Wildcats. Caleb Hawks and Noah Moss each had a goal and an assist for the home Generals, who also got three saves and a shutout from Nathan Lanham.
Sissonville 10, Logan 0: Jaxson Haynes had three goals and three assists as the Indians cruised at Logan. Wyatt Ervin had two goals and two assists while Ryan Simpson added another two goals for Sissonville. Trevor Faber faced one shot on goal and got the clean sheet against the Wildcats.
GIRLS SOCCER
Charleston Catholic 3, Parkersburg 0: Katie Nester got the shutout for Charleston Catholic as the Irish took the road win. The Irish got goals from Bella Cinco, Elizabeth Rushworth, and Claire Mullen.
St. Albans 1, Capital 0: Grace Cantrell scored the lone goal as St. Albans got the win at home. Emma Parsons recorded the clean sheet in goal for the Red Dragons.
George Washington 4, Spring Valley 1: Linsey Hackney scored two goals for the Patriots, who triumphed on the road against the Timberwolves. Kalissa Lacy and Reagan Bromily also scored for George Washington, while Lauren Sexton found the back of the net for Spring Valley.
Herbert Hoover 1, Oak Hill 1: Shayna Paxton scored off an assist from Sarah Dingess as Herbert Hoover tied the home Red Devils. Maddy Harper had 10 saves in goal for the Huskies (6-4-1). Kiya Babkirk scored for Oak Hill.
Winfield 7, Nitro 0: Six Generals scored seven goals to give the Generals (9-3-1) the road win. Ava Hall led with two goals, with one each from Emily Bryant, Peyton Fronapfel, Hannah Goes, Rylee Hinkle, and Julieanne Pauley against the Wildcats (4-4-3).
Hurricane 15, Riverside 0: Bailey Fisher scored six goals as Hurricane rolled to a road victory. Claire Roberts added three goals and Dani Ray tacked on two, while Lauren Dye, Gracie Gillenwater, Lauren Coleman and Courtney Wolford each had a goal for the Redskins (13-0). Olivia Bird made four stops in goal to get the shutout.