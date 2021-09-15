The Mountain State Athletic Conference golf tournament, which was scheduled for Greenhills Country Club in Ravenswood on Wednesday, was rained out and has been moved to Friday, Sept. 24, and remains on the par-72 layout at Greenhills.
The event is still set to begin with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
All 10 member schools are set to participate, with Cabell Midland, George Washington and Hurricane expected to be in the mix for the team championship. GW is the defending champ, having won the 2019 title before COVID-19 canceled last year’s tournament.
Tuesday girls soccer
Sissonville 3, Point Pleasant 3: Amelia Compston scored two goals and had one assist as the Indians settled for the tie at home against Point Pleasant.
Zailee Roberts scored the other goal for Sissonville (7-0-1) and goalkeeper Lydia Oxley made 18 saves.
Reece Oliver, Madelyn Call and Katie Hughes scored for Point Pleasant.
Herbert Hoover 4, Scott 0: Kaylee Chandler scored two goals and Payslee Lyons and Cailyn Maclellan combined on the shutout in the home win for the Huskies.
Maclellan and Kelsey Taylor added goals for Hoover (3-4-1) and Emma Kee had three assists.
Tuesday boys soccer
Winfield 4, Poca 1: Austin Thornton scored two goals in leading the Generals to the home victory over the Dots.
Rucker Smith and Sonson Stauffer also had goals for Winfield and Nick Lanham made five saves. Johnny Garlow scored the lone goal for Poca.
Prep football
Due to COVID-19, Mercer County schools switched to remote learning from Sept. 16-27, so four Friday football games have been called off — Woodrow Wilson at Bluefield, Westside at PikeView, Montcalm at Craig County (Va.), and Linsly at Princeton.
The four high schools in Mercer might also lose their games the following weekend (Sept. 24-25), with Richlands (Va.) at Bluefield on Sept. 24 already being called off.