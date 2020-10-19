Nine different players scored for Sissonville as the Indians rolled to a 12-1 victory over Parkersburg Catholic Monday in the Class AA-A Region 4 Section 1 boys prep soccer tournament in Sissonville.
Logan Monk, Jaxson Haynes, Michael Simpson, Ryan Simpson, Evan Taylor, Aiden Rylie, Reed Smith, Gage Canter and Corey Humpherys all found the back of the net for the Indians, while keepers Trevor Faber and Chance Bragg combined for six saves.
Poca 12, Logan 0: Jonathan Garlow and Jacob Farley each recorded three goals and two assists as host Poca blanked Logan in the opening round of the Class AA-A Region 4 Section 2 tournament.
Austin Fitzwater added two scores and two assists, while Justin Williams chipped in a goal and four assists. Also for the Dots, Christian Perez, Brant Schrader and Parker Bonnett each tacked on a score.