George Washington boys soccer coach Erik Engle has a few reasons to be excited heading into fall.
After a shortened 2020 season due to COVID-19, his team is geared up for a 2021 season that will hopefully be played in full. On top of that, his team's home games will be truly at home, as the Patriots will start playing games on the new turf field that doubles as the football stadium at Steve Edwards Sr. Field.
"We're really looking forward to our season," Engle said. "It'll be nice to have a full season of games being played at George Washington High School for the first time. As much as we love Trace Fork [where GW has played its home games], a chance to play at our school now and play in the shadow of our school is pretty cool."
Engle and the Patriots are coming off an 11-0 season in which they won their third straight Class AAA state title and a record seventh title in program history. However, Engle's 2021 team looks a little different from last season's, with only five returning starters and a lot of players who don't have varsity experience. So this season may offer some challenges.
"We've got seniors all the way down to freshmen on the varsity team," Engle said. "That's not real typical of GW soccer, but it's what we have. Quite frankly, it really doesn't change anything. They're real talented from top to bottom."
GW's boys program has 24 freshmen this season, giving it enough players to field varsity and junior varsity teams. Engle said having a larger number of players will help fill gaps that departing starters left empty.
"[There's competition for] every position," he said. "We have spaces all over the field. We have had some transfers who are probably going to fill some of those positions."
Despite youth and inexperience, Engle is confident in his captains: senior Gabriel Sadorra, senior Nicholas Ihnat, senior Connor Stricklen and junior Samuel Clark. If the Patriots contend for another state title, those four captains will anchor the effort.
"The captains on this team are very strong leaders," Engle said. "The kids look up to them. They are very proven, they have been playing at the varsity level for a very long time. We've got a very good core group of people who are leading this team."
The Patriots open their season Saturday at Henry Clay, Kentucky. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.
Looking for more
Hurricane's girls soccer team had a disappointing end to an otherwise solid, albeit brief, 2020 campaign. Hurricane went 6-0 in the regular season before losing to Parkersburg 3-2 in the Class AAA playoffs.
The team has seven returning starters from last season, so repeated success is not out of the question. Longtime Hurricane coach Shelly Young, who is going into her 11th season with the program, said her team has talent the likes of which she hasn't seen.
"This is probably across the board the most talented group of soccer players," Young said. "We did graduate four girls that were starters on defense -- that would be the group that were sophomores when we won the state tournament -- so there's big shoes to fill, but the remaining girls are doing a great job."
Young joins the majority of coaches who are looking forward to a full slate of games as she and her team try for their first state title since 2018.
"I'm looking forward to getting the season started and I'm hoping to play more than six games," Young said. "[Last season] we had two different quarantine periods. This season we're going to have more consistency and that gives the players the chance to build chemistry."
Young hopes that consistency and chemistry propels her offense. She's especially looking for offensive production from juniors Lauren Dye and Maggie Odour, as well as sophomore Lillian Lucas.
Someone Young knows will produce is last season's Kanawha Valley Freshman of the Year, Avery Hale. She led the team in scoring last season.
Hurricane starts its season at home Saturday at 2 p.m. against Greenbrier East.
First year at the helm
In its first state title appearance since 2015, Charleston Catholic fell to Fairmont Senior 3-2 in the 2020 Class AA-A boys soccer state championship game.
Then-head coach Niall Paul has since departed the program, making way for first-year head coach Joe Johns. Johns said he's feeling confident heading into the new role.
"I've been around the program for the last couple of years and then before that I helped out as an assistant back in 2011," Johns said. "Of course, I graduated from Charleston Catholic, so I'm very familiar with the program, very familiar with the school [and] what it's about. I think that gives me a unique perspective in being able to lead these guys."
Johns is dealing with a younger team this season and has very few returning starters but that doesn't mean the Irish will field a poor product.
"I feel pretty good," Johns said. "A lot of guys came back from last year, but we're still pretty young. We have a solid group of guys and I'm excited to get it going."
Catholic only played 11 games last season, posting a 9-2 record. Johns said a full schedule of games will benefit his team.
"The possibility of having a full slate of games is very exciting," Johns said. "It also allows us to find out who we are early and make changes throughout as well as give players an opportunity to grow."
Catholic kicks its season off Friday at 6 p.m. at Robert C. Byrd.
Three other Kanawha Valley teams made the state tournament last season -- Charleston Catholic's girls won the Class AA-A championship with a 5-0 victory against Fairmont Senior, GW's girls fell to eventual Class AAA champion Wheeling Park 3-2 in the state semifinals and Herbert Hoover's boys lost to Fairmont Senior 8-1 in the AA-A semifinal round.