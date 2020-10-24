Essential reporting in volatile times.

Sectional soccer tournaments

Championships

Boys

Class AAA

Region 3 Section 1

At South Charleston

Saturday: George Washington 11, South Charleston 1

Region 3 Section 2

Saturday: Woodrow Wilson at Oak Hill, late

Region 4 Section 1

Thursday: Cabell Midland 2, Spring Valley 1

Region 4 Section 2

Wednesday: Hurricane 2, Parkersburg 1, OT

Class AA-A

Region 2 Section 1

Saturday: Robert C. Byrd 2, Liberty Harrison 0

Region 2 Section 2

Thursday: Herbert Hoover 3, Lewis County 1

Region 3 Section 2

At Beckley

Saturday: Charleston Catholic 9, Pocahontas County 0

Region 4 Section 1

Saturday: Point Pleasant 2, Sissonville 0

Region 4 Section 2

Saturday: Scott 1, Winfield 0

Girls

Class AAA

Region 3 Section 1

At South Charleston

Saturday: George Washington 9, South Charleston 2

Region 3 Section 2

Thursday: Oak Hill 2, Princeton 0

Region 4 Section 1

Thursday: Cabell Midland 3, Huntington 2

Region 4 Section 2

Saturday: Parkersburg South 1, Parkersburg 0

Class AA-A

Region 2 Section 1

Saturday: Philip Barbour 5, Liberty Harrison 0

Region 2 Section 2

Thursday: Lewis County 3, South Harrison 1

Region 3 Section 2

At Beckley

Saturday: Charleston Catholic 6, Pocahontas County 0

Region 4 Section 1

Thursday: Williamstown 3, Sissonville 1

Region 4 Section 2

Saturday: Winfield 6, Poca 0

Regional finals

Boys

Class AAA

Region 3

Tuesday: Woodrow Wilson-Oak Hill at George Washington, 5:30 p.m.

Region 4

At Ripley

Tuesday: Hurricane vs. Cabell Midland, 5 p.m.

Class AA-A

Region 2

At Philip Barbour

Herbert Hoover vs. Robert C. Byrd, 7:30 p.m.

Region 3

At Schoenbaum Stadium, Charleston

Charleston Catholic vs. PikeView, 7:30 p.m.

Region 4

Scott at Point Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Class AAA

Region 3

Tuesday: Oak Hill at George Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Region 4

At Ripley

Tuesday: Cabell Midland vs. Parkersburg South, 7:30 p.m.

Class AA-A

Region 3

At Schoenbaum Stadium, Charleston

Charleston Catholic vs. Bluefield, 5 p.m.

Region 4

At Point Pleasant

Thursday: Winfield vs. Williamstown, 5 p.m.