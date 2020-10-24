Sectional soccer tournaments
Championships
Boys
Class AAA
Region 3 Section 1
At South Charleston
Saturday: George Washington 11, South Charleston 1
Region 3 Section 2
Saturday: Woodrow Wilson at Oak Hill, late
Region 4 Section 1
Thursday: Cabell Midland 2, Spring Valley 1
Region 4 Section 2
Wednesday: Hurricane 2, Parkersburg 1, OT
Class AA-A
Region 2 Section 1
Saturday: Robert C. Byrd 2, Liberty Harrison 0
Region 2 Section 2
Thursday: Herbert Hoover 3, Lewis County 1
Region 3 Section 2
At Beckley
Saturday: Charleston Catholic 9, Pocahontas County 0
Region 4 Section 1
Saturday: Point Pleasant 2, Sissonville 0
Region 4 Section 2
Saturday: Scott 1, Winfield 0
Girls
Class AAA
Region 3 Section 1
At South Charleston
Saturday: George Washington 9, South Charleston 2
Region 3 Section 2
Thursday: Oak Hill 2, Princeton 0
Region 4 Section 1
Thursday: Cabell Midland 3, Huntington 2
Region 4 Section 2
Saturday: Parkersburg South 1, Parkersburg 0
Class AA-A
Region 2 Section 1
Saturday: Philip Barbour 5, Liberty Harrison 0
Region 2 Section 2
Thursday: Lewis County 3, South Harrison 1
Region 3 Section 2
At Beckley
Saturday: Charleston Catholic 6, Pocahontas County 0
Region 4 Section 1
Thursday: Williamstown 3, Sissonville 1
Region 4 Section 2
Saturday: Winfield 6, Poca 0
Regional finals
Boys
Class AAA
Region 3
Tuesday: Woodrow Wilson-Oak Hill at George Washington, 5:30 p.m.
Region 4
At Ripley
Tuesday: Hurricane vs. Cabell Midland, 5 p.m.
Class AA-A
Region 2
At Philip Barbour
Herbert Hoover vs. Robert C. Byrd, 7:30 p.m.
Region 3
At Schoenbaum Stadium, Charleston
Charleston Catholic vs. PikeView, 7:30 p.m.
Region 4
Scott at Point Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Class AAA
Region 3
Tuesday: Oak Hill at George Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Region 4
At Ripley
Tuesday: Cabell Midland vs. Parkersburg South, 7:30 p.m.
Class AA-A
Region 3
At Schoenbaum Stadium, Charleston
Charleston Catholic vs. Bluefield, 5 p.m.
Region 4
At Point Pleasant
Thursday: Winfield vs. Williamstown, 5 p.m.