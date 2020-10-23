Sectional soccer tournaments
Championships
Boys
Class AAA
Region 3 Section 1
At South Charleston
Saturday: George Washington vs. South Charleston, 10 a.m.
Region 3 Section 2
Saturday: Woodrow Wilson at Oak Hill, 6 p.m.
Region 4 Section 1
Thursday: Cabell Midland 2, Spring Valley 1
Region 4 Section 2
Wednesday: Hurricane 2, Parkersburg 1, OT
Class AA-A
Region 2 Section 1
Saturday: Robert C. Byrd at Liberty Harrison
Region 2 Section 2
Thursday: Herbert Hoover 3, Lewis County 1
Region 3 Section 2
At Beckley
Saturday: Charleston Catholic vs. Pocahontas County, 1 p.m.
Region 4 Section 1
Saturday: Sissonville at Point Pleasant, 3 p.m.
Region 4 Section 2
Saturday: Winfield at Scott, 2 p.m.
Girls
Class AAA
Region 3 Section 1
At South Charleston
Saturday: George Washington vs. South Charleston, noon
Region 3 Section 2
Thursday: Oak Hill 2, Princeton 0
Region 4 Section 1
Thursday: Cabell Midland 3, Huntington 2
Region 4 Section 2
Saturday: Parkersburg vs. Parkersburg South
Class AA-A
Region 2 Section 1
Saturday: Liberty Harrison at Philip Barbour, noon
Region 2 Section 2
Thursday: Lewis County 3, South Harrison 1
Region 3 Section 2
At Beckley
Saturday: Charleston Catholic vs. Pocahontas County, 11 a.m.
Region 4 Section 1
Thursday: Williamstown 3, Sissonville 1
Region 4 Section 2
Saturday: Poca at Winfield, 2 p.m.