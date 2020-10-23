Essential reporting in volatile times.

Sectional soccer tournaments

Championships

Boys

Class AAA

Region 3 Section 1

At South Charleston

Saturday: George Washington vs. South Charleston, 10 a.m.

Region 3 Section 2

Saturday: Woodrow Wilson at Oak Hill, 6 p.m.

Region 4 Section 1

Thursday: Cabell Midland 2, Spring Valley 1

Region 4 Section 2

Wednesday: Hurricane 2, Parkersburg 1, OT

Class AA-A

Region 2 Section 1

Saturday: Robert C. Byrd at Liberty Harrison

Region 2 Section 2

Thursday: Herbert Hoover 3, Lewis County 1

Region 3 Section 2

At Beckley

Saturday: Charleston Catholic vs. Pocahontas County, 1 p.m.

Region 4 Section 1

Saturday: Sissonville at Point Pleasant, 3 p.m.

Region 4 Section 2

Saturday: Winfield at Scott, 2 p.m.

Girls

Class AAA

Region 3 Section 1

At South Charleston

Saturday: George Washington vs. South Charleston, noon

Region 3 Section 2

Thursday: Oak Hill 2, Princeton 0

Region 4 Section 1

Thursday: Cabell Midland 3, Huntington 2

Region 4 Section 2

Saturday: Parkersburg vs. Parkersburg South

Class AA-A

Region 2 Section 1

Saturday: Liberty Harrison at Philip Barbour, noon

Region 2 Section 2

Thursday: Lewis County 3, South Harrison 1

Region 3 Section 2

At Beckley

Saturday: Charleston Catholic vs. Pocahontas County, 11 a.m.

Region 4 Section 1

Thursday: Williamstown 3, Sissonville 1

Region 4 Section 2

Saturday: Poca at Winfield, 2 p.m.