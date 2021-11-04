In the Class AA-A soccer state tournament in Beckley, Charleston Catholic, Herbert Hoover and Winfield are hoping to bring a state title back to the Kanawha Valley.
They will play at YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in the state semifinals on Friday.
Charleston Catholic girls
The defending AA-A champion and No. 1-seeded Irish girls (17-3-2) will play No. 4 Oak Glen (16-5) with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. at Carter Stadium.
“We played Oak Glen the first game of the season,” Catholic coach Amy Mullen said. “I feel like it will be a tough game.”
In that opener, the Irish defeated the Golden Bears 5-1.
“Everybody does a lot of growing throughout the season,” Mullen said. “They’ve had a successful season and it looks like they have grown. You can’t underestimate anything.”
Claire Mullen leads the Irish with 20 goals, followed by Shannon Karr (17) and Annie Cimino (15).
Catholic defeated Fairmont Senior 5-0 in the 2020 state title game but Amy Mullen said that was last year.
“Every year is different,” she said. “It’s hard to even look at being a defending champion. We lost nine seniors and I’m just glad we’re getting to go back there.”
Charleston Catholic boys
The No. 2 Irish (16-3-2) will play No. 3 Fairmont Senior (15-3-3) in a semifinal game that will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the Hoover-Point boys game at Carter Stadium.
Catholic is looking for a better result in this year’s tournament after losing to Fairmont Senior 3-2 in last year’s final.
The Irish are led by Sully Groom (24 goals, 12 assists), Kelan Swan (17 goals, 20 assists), Michael Lao (seven goals, five assists) and Sam Delgra (seven goals, 11 assists).
Winfield girls
Thirty minutes after the conclusion of the Catholic-Oak Glen girls game, No. 2 Winfield (15-2-4) will take on No. 3 Philip Barbour (15-3-1).
“I’m feeling really good,” Winfield coach Jade Smith said. “We have a great team this year, we posses very well and from what I’ve been told Philip Barbour possesses quite well as well. It’s going to be a true good soccer game so I’m excited about that.”
The Generals haven’t been to the state tournament since 2019, when they lost 1-0 to Oak Glen in the semifinal and will face another tough semifinal matchup against Philip Barbour.
“Their offense is very strong,” Smith said. “They’re very possessive. They have very fast forwards. We’re just looking to do what we do all season long.”
The finals will take place Saturday with the boys game starting at 9:30 a.m.; the girls game will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the boys game.
Herbert Hoover boys
The No. 4 Huskies (18-3-3) are up against a tough opponent in No. 1 Point Pleasant (21-1-2). The teams will face off in their semifinal at Carter Stadium with kickoff set for 9:30 a.m.
“Basically [Point Pleasant was] No. 1 the whole year,” Hoover coach Don Mercer said. “We usually play them every season but the last couple with COVID they dropped off and it didn’t work out.”
Hoover made an appearance in last year’s state tournament but the Huskies were dispatched by eventual champion Fairmont Senior 8-1 in the semifinals.
This year, Mercer said, his team has a level of confidence and experience that it didn’t have last year.
“The team is really positive about this game since we’ve played them in the past and kinda know who they are. It’s going to be better than playing a team that you’ve never played before. They’re more confident this year than they were last year.”
Bryson Beaver leads the Huskies with 48 goals on the season, followed by Trevor Rager (20) and Elliott Chandler (14). Levi Paxton has a team-leading 30 assists.
“Levi Paxton has stopped a lot of good players this year on other teams so we’re hoping we wont have to change anything and keep what we’ve been doing since we switched him to the back,” Mercer said.