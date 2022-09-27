Charleston Catholic's boys soccer team erupted on its Senior Night.
The reigning Class AA-A state champions tallied eight goals on 20 shots as the Irish downed Shady Spring 8-0 on Tuesday at Schoenbaum Stadium in Coonskin Park.
Irish coach Joe Johns was happy his team earned the win on Senior Night as Catholic (14-0-1) has 16 seniors on its roster.
"It was good," Johns said. "Tonight's our Senior Night so it's a celebration of our seniors and what they've been able to accomplish throughout their careers. We've got a lot of them, so some haven't seen much playing time. They're all a part of the program and we're here tonight to celebrate them."
All of the seniors got some playing time Tuesday night.
Senior Sully Groom, the usual suspect, had a hat trick and he added an assist to lead the Irish. Five other Irish players recorded a goal in the rout.
Catholic got off to a slow start by its standards as the Irish didn't score a goal for the first 10 minutes of play.
That was, until the Irish went on the attack and sent multiple shots on goal to the Shady Spring goalkeeper. The first two shots were deflected but senior Colin McGinley eventually sent a shot in to give the Irish a 1-0 lead with 30 minutes left in the first half. Tyler Barnette earned the assist.
About three minutes later, senior Kelan Swan scored unassisted. His initial shot on goal hit the post but he followed the deflection and sent the ball into the back of the net. Catholic had a 2-0 lead early.
With six minutes left in the first half, Groom made it 3-0 with an unassisted goal that zipped past the Shady keeper.
Groom earned his second goal about three minutes later as he took a pass from Sam Delgra and sent it in the net to give the Irish a 4-0 lead over Shady Spring (4-4-1).
Catholic almost had a 5-0 lead going into halftime as the Irish appeared to have scored on a header but the referees said time expired before the ball went in the net. Catholic took a 4-0 advantage into halftime.
That was no problem for Groom, though, as he scored unassisted just eight seconds into the second half to complete the hat trick.
Less than a minute later, Delgra scored assisted by Groom and the Irish were out to a 6-0 lead.
Catholic added goals by Eli Coleman and Michael Lao to cap the 8-0 victory.
Shady Spring tallied just one shot in the loss. It was Catholic's eighth clean sheet of the season.
Catholic has outscored opponents 81-12 this season. Johns talked about his team's defensive efforts thus far.
"Keeping a zero on the scoreboard is important for confidence," Johns said. "Those little letdowns can start to seep in. We had a few of those earlier on but defensively we've kept it a little bit tighter the last week or so."
Catholic will host Fairmont Senior next with the match scheduled for Saturday at noon.