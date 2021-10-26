Annie Cimino and Claire Mullen scored two goals each as Charleston Catholic rolled to a 6-0 victory over Shady Spring in the Class AA-A Region 3 girls soccer championship game Tuesday night at Schoenbaum Stadium.
With the victory, the Irish (15-5) advance to the state tournament in Beckley, scheduled for the weekend of Nov 5-6. Shady Spring ends the season 6-8-1.
"Regionals are always tough," Catholic coach Amy Mullen said. "We moved the ball well and were able to finish early and take Shady out of their game plan."
Shannon Karr and Savannah Lovejoy netted the other Catholic goals and Katherine Skinner recorded the shutout in goal.
The Irish raced out to a 4-0 halftime lead behind two goals by Mullen and cruised from there. Cimino tacked on her second goal of the night in the second half.
Winfield advances on PKs: After a scoreless regulation and two overtimes, Winfield outscored Point Pleasant 5-4 on penalty kicks to win the Class AA-A Region 4 title game at Point Pleasant.
With the win, Winfield advances to the state tournament in Beckley. Point Pleasant ends its season with a 16-3-2 record.
Kaitlyn Sayre recorded the shutout in goal for the Generals (16-2-3). Winfield defeated Point Pleasant in another close contest, 1-0, in the regular season.
Phillip Barbour 4, Herbert Hoover 0: The Colts scored three second-half goals to pull away and earn the home victory in the AA-A Region 2 title game.
The Colts (15-3-1) advance to the state tournament, while Hoover (9-11-1) ends its season after winning the sectional championship for the first time in program history.
Caylee Simmons scored the only goal of the first half in the 28th minute for Philip Barbour for a 1-0 halftime lead.
Braylyn Sparks gave the Colts some insurance with a goal in the 68th minute, and Arrington Sparks and Macie Satterfield added goals for Philip Barbour inside of three minutes to play.
Boys
Herbert Hoover 2, Grafton 0. Trevor Rager had a pair of goals Tuesday as Herbert Hoover downed Grafton 2-0 in the Class AA-A Region 2 boys championship game in Philippi.
The victory sends the Huskies (18-3-3) back into the state tournament in Beckley, scheduled for the weekend of Nov. 5-6.
Rager’s header in the 32nd minute put Hoover on the board first, and he added another goal in the 56th minute to double the Huskies’ lead against the Bearcats (12-7-2).
Gabe Deel collected 10 saves for Hoover in the shutout, earning his sixth clean sheet on the season.
The Huskies are the No. 4 seed in the state tournament and will play No. 1 seed Point Pleasant (21-1-2) in a Class AA-A semifinal at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 5 at Carter Field in the YMCA Youth Sports Complex in Beckley.
Hoover fell to eventual state champion Fairmont Senior 8-1 in last year’s semifinals. Fairmont Senior beat Charleston Catholic in the finals 3-2.
Fairmont Senior and Charleston Catholic will meet in a rematch in the other semifinal, 30 minutes after the Herbert Hoover-Point Pleasant game. Charleston Catholic (16-3-2) is the No. 2 seed with Fairmont Senior (15-3-3) the No. 3 seed.
Point Pleasant downed Scott 1-0 Tuesday in the Region 4 finals.