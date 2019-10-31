Class AAA soccer squads still alive in the postseason will have to wait a little longer to vie for state tournament berths, as inclement weather washed out all eight regional games around the state.
For area teams — George Washington’s boys and girls squads as well as Hurricane’s girls team — it extends an already lengthy break since wrapping up sectional championships last Thursday.
GW will play a boys-girls doubleheader against Greenbrier East in Region 3 while Hurricane’s girls will take on Parkersburg South in Region 4. Both regions were moved to Saturday with boys games kicking off at noon and girls games being held a half hour after the conclusion of the boys games. The Region 4 boys contest will feature Parkersburg and Cabell Midland with those games being held at Hurricane. Region 3 will be played at Trace Fork.
Elsewhere, Region 2 will take place at Spring Mills High School on Friday. Hedgesville will take on Hampshire in a girls contest at 5 p.m. with Hedgesville and Washington squaring off in a boys contest afterward.
Region 1 will be played at Wheeling Island Stadium Saturday with a boys matchup between Park and University at 2:30 p.m., followed by the girls game between Morgantown and Park.
While the long layoff has presented a unique set of circumstances, area coaches said it hasn’t necessarily been a detriment.
“I don’t think it’s too bad,” GW boys coach Erik Engle said. “We were in a string of game, practice, game, practice, game, practice, off day. So, it’s kind of nice for them to have a chance to step back and take a breath and look at what the season has held so far and what the season could hold still.”
“We’ve had some quality practices and the girls have been working on stuff we’ve needed to work on heading into the postseason,” echoed Hurricane girls coach Shelly Young. “We’re going to practice [Friday] too. If you win regionals, there’s a big gap between regionals and states anyway, so it helps to get used to that gap.”
Engle’s Patriots and Young’s Redskins are still alive in their quests at state championship repeats. Save for a couple hiccups against East and Bridgeport, the GW boys (20-2) have been fairly dominant and have played some of their best soccer down the stretch.
But for the Hurricane girls (18-2-1), the team was shut out three straight times heading into sectionals. Once there, however, the Redskins have responded nicely with lopsided shutout wins over Spring Valley and Cabell Midland.
“Anything can happen in the playoffs, especially in soccer where it’s single elimination,” Young said. “You can come out and have a bad game or have an own goal and something unexpected happens.
“I was really happy with the way the girls played against Midland. We had been struggling the last couple games and then to come out against a good opponent and score five goals, it was definitely a boost moving forward.”