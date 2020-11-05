A Thursday in limbo for the teams remaining in the hunt for Class AAA soccer state championships — including the George Washington High School boys and girls teams — will stretch into Friday morning.
Berkeley County Circuit Court Judge Steven Redding ruled on Thursday morning in favor of plaintiff Emily Beck, a girls soccer player at Martinsburg, granting a temporary restraining order against the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission, putting Friday’s state soccer tournament in jeopardy.
That news affected two teams more than any — the George Washington and Jefferson boys, which were set to kick off the tournament with a AAA semifinal tilt at 9 a.m. While Jefferson arrived in Beckley on Thursday, the Patriots will depart early Friday morning now unsure as to when, or if, they will take the field.
“We were told that we could play at 9:30 at the earliest,” GW coach Erik Engle said. “West Virginia Soccer Association advised us that the only thing we can do is to continue to operate as if we’re going to play with the complete understanding that that could change. The earliest we would go is 9:30, but we could get there and it could be all of the sudden not until noon or not at all.”
The Patriots are searching for their third straight state title and seventh overall. They’re no strangers to the state tournament environment as they prepare for their 10th straight appearance in the event.
While the situation in which the team finds itself is unfortunate, Engle said he would stress to his team the importance of arriving in Beckley ready to play.
“In the position we are in now, you have to have the mentality, ‘I’m going down and playing a game,’ and if you let all the other scenarios creep in, it takes away the focus from what you’re supposed to do,” Engle said. “Now that’s easy to say, and maybe it’s coachspeak, but all these kids have to have the mentality of we’re going to play a game [Friday]. The only thing we can control is our preparation to play.”
The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting color map has taken its toll on area teams already as GW will play only its 10th game whenever the state tournament does begin. Beck filed the suit on behalf of all eight Berkeley County soccer teams (boys and girls teams from Martinsburg, Musselman, Hedgesville and Spring Mills).
Beck has Engle’s empathy, but contends that should the ruling stand and the soccer tournament be delayed, it could set a precedent moving forward.
“We let Martinsburg and Jefferson play when both are in a color that allows them to play, then, next week, when we have the state tournament, one of the other counties not involved in any of this is all of the sudden in orange?” Engle said. “In all fairness, I guess we would have to delay it until that county is able to play. It’s just not a cycle you can keep going.
“I wanted every school to be able to play. I wish Martinsburg and Jefferson would have had the opportunity to play, but the fact is you can’t continue to delay everything. Kanawha County is a perfect example. We sat through the whole fall dealing with orange and red while everyone around us played and there wasn’t anything we could do about it. So, it’s not like we haven’t been in that same position. We’ve been in the exact position that Berkeley [County] is in. We were in it almost the whole soccer season. I feel for them. I’ve been in that position and it’s not any fun, but that’s the world we live in in 2020.”
The GW girls team was originally scheduled to cap the day on the Class AAA field by playing Wheeling Park at 7 p.m. That would come after scheduled games between Cabell Midland and University boys (noon) and Parkersburg South and Jefferson girls (4 p.m.).
As of press time on Thursday, there was no update as to how the schedule could shift or if the AAA games could be rescheduled.