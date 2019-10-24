In earning wins over second-seeded South Charleston, No. 3 seed Capital pulled minor upsets on both the girls and boys side in Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 semifinals earlier in the week.
But both top-seeded George Washington squads are different animals altogether, and on Thursday night neither were up to entertaining the thought of major upsets.
The Patriots swept the Cougars at Schoenbaum Stadium with the girls taking an 8-0 win and the boys staking claim to a 4-0 victory over Capital, with both teams claiming the sectional titles and punching tickets into next Thursday’s regional finals.
GW will host the regional round at Trace Fork with the boys playing at 5 p.m. and the girls approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the boys match. Greenbrier East boys and girls swept the Section 2 title games on Thursday and will match up with the Patriots next week.
The Spartans are responsible for one of just two blemishes on the GW boys team’s record (20-2) and it provides an opportunity for redemption to go with a berth into the state tournament for the Class AAA defending champions.
“I am looking forward to have an opportunity to play them again,” GW coach Erik Engle said. “They’re a good team, they’re a well-coached team, but I’m really looking forward to getting them again and getting them at Trace Fork this time.”
To get there, the Patriots had to show patience and persistence on Thursday in eventually overcoming a great effort from Capital freshman goalie Brayden Scott and the Cougars’ back line. Scott, normally a starter at defensive back, was thrust into the starting keeper role after junior goalie Jayden Mitchell was injured a couple of games ago.
Scott responded with a shutout of South Charleston on Tuesday and played well in the face of a maroon and gray onslaught on Thursday. The Patriots peppered Capital (7-13-2) with 16 shots on frame with Scott making 12 saves, several of the highlight variety.
EJ Davis got GW on the board just 6:20 in the game off a direct kick from Max Trethewey to put the Patriots up 1-0. But despite repeated runs, pressures and opportunities, Capital was able to limit the damage the rest of the half and then some, keeping it a one-score game.
Finally, with 26:52 remaining, Solomon Clark found the back of the net and that seemed to relax the Patriots. Davis would add another goal with 15:59 remaining and Isaac Carney provided the final tally on a long shot with 4:31 left. GW’s Kevin Tiffey made three saves in the shutout, but for the most part, GW’s midfield and defensive units kept Capital from mounting much of an offensive threat.
“Capital is always a tough game when we play them, they’re a good team and they always have a lot of talent,” Engle said. “To have a freshman keeper to start his second game and his first game is a sectional game, you’ve got to give him a lot of credit. He played really hard.”
The Capital girls team (3-13-3) also held its own for a while on Thursday, keeping George Washington off the board until the 21:50 mark of the first half on the first of three goals for GW freshman Ava Trethewey. But once the first ball found the net, the Patriots (14-5-2) were off and running. Trethewey added both of her other goals in the first half and Reagan Bromiley scored on a penalty kick to give GW a 4-0 halftime lead. Linsey Hackney got into the act in the second half, scoring a pair of goals inside the first 12 minutes with Olivia Epperly and Ashlee Wilcher finishing the job with a goal apiece.
The Patriots lost seven starters off last year’s squad and have dealt with injuries this season, primarily to Bromiley, Wilcher, Trethewey and Kenzy Thomas. So while a sectional title usually represents just the first step in a longer road for GW teams, Thursday’s was a little special for this particular squad.
“It’s good to get back here with the young team we have, it’s a great accomplishment for them,” GW coach Ali Sadeghian said. “I think we are finally fully healthy now. We have 12 or 13 we can rotate in and they’re all playing well.
“They’ve done a great job, they’ve met all of our expectations.”
The Patriots outshot Capital 20-0.