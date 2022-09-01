Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Jack Williams scored two goals in leading the George Washington boys soccer team to a 3-0 win over visiting Spring Valley Thursday night.

Michael Luechauer tallied the other goal for GW. Wes Goodwin, Sam Clark and Brady Stafford recorded assists on the Patriots goals.