Prep soccer: GW boys blank Spring Valley Staff report Sep 1, 2022 Jack Williams scored two goals in leading the George Washington boys soccer team to a 3-0 win over visiting Spring Valley Thursday night.Michael Luechauer tallied the other goal for GW. Wes Goodwin, Sam Clark and Brady Stafford recorded assists on the Patriots goals.