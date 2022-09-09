Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Jack Williams and Michael Luechauer each provided two goals to help host George Washington to a 6-0 win over South Charleston in boys soccer Thursday night.

Brady Stafford and Colin Helmick each had one goal while McKabe Allara added two assists and Caleb Carney and Luechauer added an assist each for the Patriots (6-0).