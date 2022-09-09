Prep soccer: GW boys improve to 6-0 with 6-0 win over SC Staff reports Sep 9, 2022 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jack Williams and Michael Luechauer each provided two goals to help host George Washington to a 6-0 win over South Charleston in boys soccer Thursday night.Brady Stafford and Colin Helmick each had one goal while McKabe Allara added two assists and Caleb Carney and Luechauer added an assist each for the Patriots (6-0).South Charleston did not record a shot on goal.Winfield 6, Scott 1: Tyler Freeman fired in two goals and assisted on two more to power Winfield to a home win.Braeden Mann added one goal and one assist while Jack Byars, Holden Williams and Landon Carey each added a score for the Generals. Winfield keeper Everett Miller made six saves in goal.Isaac Stetser scored the lone goal for the Skyhawks.Herbert Hoover 5, Lincoln County 2: Jaylen Chandler netted four goals as host Herbert Hoover handed a loss to Lincoln County.Grant Smith added a score and Elijah Saunders and Truong Nguyen each provided an assist for the Huskies (3-2-1).Blake Albright paced the Panthers (2-4) with a goal and an assist and Garrett Adkins tacked on a goal.Thursday's girls gamesGeorge Washington 8, South Charleston 0: Ava Trethewey and Kara Edstrom each scored twice as the Patriots put away host South Charleston to remain unbeaten.Madison Rothwell, Deryn Doamekpor, Elizabth Blanchard and Trinity Hodge netted a goal each for GW (8-0), while keeper Shelby Tharp made one stop to earn the shutout.The Black Eagles falls to 3-4.Nitro 3, Nicholas County 0: Addie Smith scored twice as Nitro cruised to a home win.Sophie Lawson tacked on a goal and two assists and Kira Pillod provided an assist for the Wildcats (4-2-2). Nitro keeper Addison Salmons scooped up six saves to earn the shutout. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesKanawha judge denies injunction to block Senate, Capitol Police from stopping recordingsRyan Pritt: A volleyball rule meant to be brokenFound in dozens of WV public water systems, PFAS provoking more aggressive action in other states and at federal levelFormer Ohio Valley University official says transcripts disappeared, but others contestOperating at capacity, Kanawha animal shelter struggling with dogsWV family wants answers after pallbearer killed by officersM.R. Litman: Abortion ban bad for women and for business (Opinion)Gazette-Mail: The dismantling of Justice's COVID regimeComing your way: Ribfest 2022Dear Abby: Wife fights losing battle versus husband and his mom