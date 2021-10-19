Prep soccer: Herbert Hoover boys advance in section with 4-0 win over Lewis County Staff report Oct 19, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bryson Beaver scored three goals and added an assist in leading Herbert Hoover to a 4-0 win at Lewis County Tuesday in the boys prep soccer Class AA Region 2 Section 2 tournament.Trevor Rager added a goal and an assist for the Huskies (16-3-3) and Gabe Deel made seven saves to record his fifth shutout of the season.Hoover advances to play play at Elkins at 8 p.m. Thursday. Lewis County ends its season at 7-10-1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Assist Lewis County Sport Soccer Class Aa Region Goal Herbert Hoover Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events