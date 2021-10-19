The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Bryson Beaver scored three goals and added an assist in leading Herbert Hoover to a 4-0 win at Lewis County Tuesday in the boys prep soccer Class AA Region 2 Section 2 tournament.

Trevor Rager added a goal and an assist for the Huskies (16-3-3) and Gabe Deel made seven saves to record his fifth shutout of the season.

Hoover advances to play play at Elkins at 8 p.m. Thursday. Lewis County ends its season at 7-10-1.

