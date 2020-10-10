Trevor Rager tallied both goals as Herbert Hoover topped Sissonville 2-1 Saturday at Clendenin.
Gabe Deel stopped 11 shots in goal for the Huskies (1-0-1), and Trevor Faber had seven saves for Sissonville (1-1-1). Michael Simpson scored for the Indians.
Girls
Charleston Catholic 2, George Washington 1: Lindsay Carr’s goal with 30 seconds left in the first half broke a 1-1 tie and held up as Charleston Catholic’s winning margin. George Washington took a 1-0 lead off a penalty kick from Regan Bromily and Catholic tied the game with a goal by Shannon Karr off a corner kick from Claire Mullen. Catholic goalkeeper Katherine Skinner had four saves.
St. Albans 3, Riverside 1: Cayli Morrison, Carlee Nidy and Ally Sexton had goals as St. Albans improved to 1-2. Alena Armstrong scored for Riverside (0-2).
Herbert Hoover 3, Sissonville 2: Keeper Maddy Harper had 14 saves and three different players scored to pace the host Huskies to victory. Kaylee Chandler, Kelsey Taylor and Lauren Dysart had goals for Hoover (2-0). The Indians got both their scores from Amelia Thompson.