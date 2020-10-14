Avery Hale scored off an assist from Lauren Dye at the 59:38 mark of the game in the second half to give Hurricane a 1-0 road victory over Charleston Catholic in girls prep soccer Thursday.
Olivia Bird recorded the shutout in goal for Hurricane (6-0) with three saves. Katherine Skinner also collected three saves for Catholic.
Herbert Hoover 1, Capital 0: Kaylee Chandler scored the game’s only goal in leading the Huskies to the home win over the Cougars.
Chandler scored on a penalty kick late in the second half for the Huskies. Maddy Harper recorded the shutout in goal for Hoover (4-0).
Boys
Winfield 5, Ravenswood 2: Caleb Hawks and Braxton Vanscoy both had two saves in leading the Generals to the home win.
Both Hawks and Vanscoy added an assist for Winfield. Spencer Rheinlander had a a goal and an assist for the Generals.