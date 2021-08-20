The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Delaney Pearson netted two goals as visiting Point Pleasant shut out Herbert Hoover 2-0 Friday to open its girls soccer season with a win.

The Huskies fall to 0-1.

Ten games involving Kanawha Valley teams are scheduled for Saturday as soccer season opens across West Virginia.

