Prep soccer: Point blanks Hoover girls in season opener Staff reports Aug 20, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Delaney Pearson netted two goals as visiting Point Pleasant shut out Herbert Hoover 2-0 Friday to open its girls soccer season with a win.The Huskies fall to 0-1.Ten games involving Kanawha Valley teams are scheduled for Saturday as soccer season opens across West Virginia. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Soccer Season Sport Football Season Opener Delaney Pearson Soccer Goal Huskie Girl Trending Now Articles ArticlesKanawha seeks input on school calendars, board eyes later start dateCommunity mourns slain Capital High teen, calls for end to gun violenceJustice's strategy to address COVID-19 surge: No mandates, more prizesHollis Lewis: Fixing Charleston will fix the mall (Opinion)Greenbrier parents ask board to consider not hiring Justice for coaching jobBoys basketball: Womack approved as St. Albans boys coachEQT moves to block Ritchie County royalty claims, citing $53.5 million settlement from 2019WVU football notebook: Sam James' move inside adds versatility to receiving corpsRick Ryan: Here we go again with COVID? Sure hope not55 in 55: Falling in love with Tucker County Upcoming Events