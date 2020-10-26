Kanawha County’s two defending state soccer champions remain in the hunt to repeat, and they’re not alone among Kanawha Valley teams with a chance to reach next week’s state tournament in Beckley.
Regional championships are scheduled this week on Tuesday and Thursday throughout the state, with winners advancing to the state semifinals. Class AAA teams compete on Tuesday while Class AA-A teams will compete on Thursday.
In Class AAA, the George Washington boys are the defending Class AAA champions. While the Patriots’ season has been abbreviated by COVID-19 restrictions, they remain undefeated at 8-0 and have played just one match with a one-goal margin of victory. GW won the Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 title 11-1 over South Charleston. The Patriots host Oak Hill at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The Hurricane boys team is back in the Class AAA Region 4 title match after an extra-time win over Parkersburg to win its section. The Redskins trailed 1-0 with 9 minutes left in regulation, when Huston Peyton evened the score. Then in overtime, Brandon Redden’s header was the deciding goal. Hurricane will face Cabell Midland for the regional title at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Ripley.
The GW girls want a return trip to the Class AAA state semis. The Patriots fell there to Hedgesville last season. To get there this season, they’ll need to get past visiting Oak Hill in the Region 3 championship, which is scheduled to being at 7:30 p.m. after the boys match at GW. George Washington eased past South Charleston 9-2 in the sectional championship.
In Class AA-A, both the Charleston Catholic girls and boys are in the Region 3 championship, to be held Thursday at Schoenbaum Stadium. For the Irish girls, Thursday is one step further to defending its state title. The boys also want a return trip to the state semis. They fell there last year to Robert C. Byrd.
The Catholic girls will face Bluefield at 5 p.m. at Schoenbaum, and the Catholic boys follow after that with a match against PikeView.
The Winfield girls will go for a return to the Class AA-A state semis as well Thursday. They’ll do that in Point Pleasant against Williamstown at 5 p.m. The Generals powered into the Region 4 championship with a 6-0 win over Poca in the Section 2 title match.