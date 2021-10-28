Prep soccer regional roundup: George Washington boys win regional, earn No. 1 seed at state tournament Staff reports Oct 28, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rylan Morehead scored three goals as George Washington blanked Woodrow Wilson 5-0 in the boys prep soccer Class AAA Region 3 championship game Thursday evening at Trace Fork.With the win, the Patriots (20-1-1) advance to the state tournament next week in Beckley. GW will be the No. 1 seed and play No. 4 seed Washington in a semifinal at 5 p.m. on Nov. 5. Jack Williams and Caleb Carney scored the other goals for the Patriots. Carney and Nick Ihnat each had an assist and goalkeeper Dawson Lunsford collected three saves in the shutout.Cabell Midland 1, Hurricane 0: Ryan Holmes scored the only goal of the game, lifting the Knights to a hard-fought victory in the Class AAA Region 4 title game at Ripley High School.The Knights qualify for the state tournament as the No. 3 seed. Cabell Midland (12-7-1) will play No. 2 seed Morgantown on Nov. 5 in a semifinal, 30 minutes after the other semi played at 5 p.m. Hurricane had defeated the Knights in both regular-season matchups. The Redskins end their season at 17-5-1.Morgantown 3, Bridgeport 1: The Mohigans led by one at halftime and added a key insurance goal in the second half to win the Class AAA Region 1 championship at Brooke High School.Morgantown (14-6) advances to the state tournament as the No. 2 seed. The Mohigans will play No. 3 seed Cabell Midland on Nov. 5, 30 minutes after the other semifinal game played at 5 p.m.Washington 2, Hedgesville 1: Erick Estrada scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lift the Patriots to the Class AAA Region 2 title game at Hampshire High School.The Patriots (13-3-3) qualify for the state tournament as the No. 4 seed. Washington will play No. 1 seed George Washington in a semifinal at 5 p.m. on Nov. 5. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events