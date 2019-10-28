Statewide regional schedule
Class AA-A
Games on Tuesday
Girls games start at 5 p.m., boys games begin approx. 30 minutes after conclusion of boys games
Boys
Region 1: Wheeling Central (9-4-4) vs. Fairmont Senior (15-3-5) at Oak Glen
Region 2: Robert C. Byrd (16-2-1) at Philip Barbour (16-3-1)
Region 3: Oak Hill (15-4-2) vs. Charleston Catholic (18-1-3) at Schoenbaum Stadium
Region 4: Winfield (18-1-4) at Point Pleasant (13-3-5)
Girls
Region 1: North Marion (14-5) at Oak Glen (16-2-2)
Region 2: Bridgeport (18-1-1) at Philip Barbour (11-3-2)
Region 3: Oak Hill (10-6-4) vs. Charleston Catholic (19-1) at Schoenbaum Stadium
Region 4: Williamstown (17-2-1) vs. Winfield (17-5-1) at Point Pleasant
Class AAA
Games on Thursday
Boys games start at 5 p.m., girls games begin approx. 30 minutes after conclusion of boys games
Boys
Region 1: University (16-5-1) at Wheeling Park (19-1)
Region 2: Hedgesville (15-4-1) at Washington (10-5-4)
Region 3: Greenbrier East (11-6-3) vs. George Washington (20-2) at Trace Fork
Region 4: Parkersburg (10-9-2) vs. Cabell Midland (13-4-2) at Hurricane
Girls
Region 1: Morgantown (16-2-1) at Wheeling Park (17-1-3)
Region 2: Hedgesville (15-1) vs. Hampshire (17-1-1) at Spring Mills
Region 3: Greenbrier East (14-3-1) vs. George Washington (14-5-2) at Trace Fork
Region 4: Parkersburg South (10-7-2) at Hurricane (18-2-1)