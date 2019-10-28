gw winfield soccer (copy)
Winfield goalkeeper Nathan Lanham will try to help lead the Generals back to the state tournament as regionals are held this week.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Statewide regional schedule

Class AA-A

Games on Tuesday

Girls games start at 5 p.m., boys games begin approx. 30 minutes after conclusion of boys games

Boys

Region 1: Wheeling Central (9-4-4) vs. Fairmont Senior (15-3-5) at Oak Glen

Region 2: Robert C. Byrd (16-2-1) at Philip Barbour (16-3-1)

Region 3: Oak Hill (15-4-2) vs. Charleston Catholic (18-1-3) at Schoenbaum Stadium

Region 4: Winfield (18-1-4) at Point Pleasant (13-3-5)

Girls

Region 1: North Marion (14-5) at Oak Glen (16-2-2)

Region 2: Bridgeport (18-1-1) at Philip Barbour (11-3-2)

Region 3: Oak Hill (10-6-4) vs. Charleston Catholic (19-1) at Schoenbaum Stadium

Region 4: Williamstown (17-2-1) vs. Winfield (17-5-1) at Point Pleasant

Class AAA

Games on Thursday

Boys games start at 5 p.m., girls games begin approx. 30 minutes after conclusion of boys games

Boys

Region 1: University (16-5-1) at Wheeling Park (19-1)

Region 2: Hedgesville (15-4-1) at Washington (10-5-4)

Region 3: Greenbrier East (11-6-3) vs. George Washington (20-2) at Trace Fork

Region 4: Parkersburg (10-9-2) vs. Cabell Midland (13-4-2) at Hurricane

Girls

Region 1: Morgantown (16-2-1) at Wheeling Park (17-1-3)

Region 2: Hedgesville (15-1) vs. Hampshire (17-1-1) at Spring Mills

Region 3: Greenbrier East (14-3-1) vs. George Washington (14-5-2) at Trace Fork

Region 4: Parkersburg South (10-7-2) at Hurricane (18-2-1)

