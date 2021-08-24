Ryan Holmes scored three goals to lead the Cabell Midland boys soccer team to a 5-3 win over South Charleston Tuesday night at South Charleston.
Ryan Stackpole added two goals for the Knights, who improved to 2-0.
CJ Knapper scored all three goals for South Charleston (1-1).
Monday’s boys game
South Charleston 7, Lincoln County 1: CJ Knapper fired in three goals as South Charleston opened its season with a home win.
McKabe Allara added two goals and an assist, Mathius Gist and Faisal Zark each chipped in a goal, and Connor Hughes and Chase Edwards each tallied an assist for the Black Eagles. SC keeper Anthony Moles picked up four saves.
Jackson Sanders scored the lone goal for the Panthers.
Girls
Herbert Hoover 11, Scott 0: Kaylee Chandler had three goals and Emma Key and Summer Moles two each as the host Huskies improved to 1-1. Also scoring for Hoover were Courtney Dunbar, Payslee Lyons, Ally Miller and Kelsey Taylor.
Lyons had the shutout in goal, with backup help from Calyn Maclellan. Key added three assists.
Winfield 3, Ripley 1: Josie Wood, Kate Hall and Kayleigh Griffith scored goal and Hannah Goes had two assists for the host Generals (2-0). Keeper Kaitlyn Sayre had four saves for Winfield.
For the Vikings (2-1), Addi Morrison scored with four seconds left and keeper Sophie Jenkins had seven saves.