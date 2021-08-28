Clair Mullen had two goals to lead the Charleston Catholic girls soccer team to a 5-1 win over Philip Barbour Saturday afternoon at Schoenbaum Soccer Stadium.
In a rematch of last year’s Class AA-A state tournament semifinals, Philip Barbour jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a goal by Braelynn Sparks before the Irish scored five unanswered goals. Shanon Karr had a goal and two assists, Hannah Sullivan had a goal and one assist and Annie Cimino scored Catholic’s final goal.
Katherine Skinner had five saves in goal for the Irish.
South Charleston 5, Scott 1: Renea Gonzalez had two goals and two assists and Leila Jamerison added two goals and an assist to lead South Charleston to a home win.
Jayla Woods also scored for South Charleston (2-3) and Kennedy Richo and Juanita Somella each contributed an assist. Alanna Tomblin scored the lone goal for Scott.
Hurricane 7, Russell, Kentucky 0: Lauren Dye knocked in three goals and Maggie Odour added a goal and three assists as the visiting Redskins improved to 3-0. Maddie Willis recorded the save in goal for Hurricane without facing a shot.
Other scores for the Redskins came from Mady Jo Lunsford, Madison Francis and Avery Hale. Raegan Williams had 13 saves for Russell.
Herbert Hoover 7, Lewis County 0: Emma Kee scored two goals as Herbert Hoover evened its record at 2-2.
Carlee McGraw, Summer Moles, Kelsey Taylor, Kaylee Chandler and Sarah Dingess also scored for the Huskies, and goalkeeper Tayslee Lyons recorded one save.
Winfield 0, Wheeling Park 0: A battle of unbeaten teams ended up in a scoreless draw at Winfield. Kaitlyn Sayre stopped nine shots in goal for the Generals (2-0-1), and Josephine Kulpa had eight saves for the Patriots (2-0-1).
Boys
Herbert Hoover 4, Lewis County 2: Trevor Rager notched a pair of goals as the unbeaten Huskies turned in a road win. Elliot Chandler and Bryson Beaver also scored for Herbert Hoover (3-0). Gabe Deel had 11 saves in goal.
For the Minutemen (0-2), Hunter Baldwin and Jared Flanigan tallied goals.
George Washington 2, Wheeling Park 1: Jack Williams scored twice and Rylan Morehead had an assist as GW (3-1) turned back Park in a battle of the Patriots at Steve Edwards Sr. Field in Charleston.
Dawson Lunsford and Sam Nelson shared the duties in goal for GW. Brody Wall scored for Wheeling Park (2-1-1) in the final minute.