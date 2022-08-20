Sam Delgra, Sully Groom and Michael Lao notched a goal and an assist each as the Charleston Catholic boys soccer team blew past Robert C. Byrd 4-0 in its season opener Saturday afternoon at Schoenbaum Field in Charleston.
Kelan Swan added a score and Eli Coleman doled out an assist for the Irish (1-0) and John Patnoe picked up one save to earn the shutout.
Catholic marked 15 shots on goal to RCB’s one.
Girls
George Washington 3, Jefferson 1: Reese Huffman scored two goals and assisted on another as George Washington put away the homestanding Cougars.
Deryn Doamekpor chipped in a goal and Jenna Barnette added an assist for the Patriots (2-0). Keeper Shelby Tharp collected two stops in goal.
Lorelei Bangit scored the lone goal for Jefferson (0-1).
Charleston Catholic 7, Brooke 0: Molly Messer netted three goals and provided an assist as the visiting Irish improved to 2-0.
Also for Catholic, Mia Lough added a goal and two assists, while Claire Mullen, Annie Cimino and Mary Rushworth all tacked on a score.
Mara Winter tallied two assists and Katherine Skinner made one save in goal to get the clean sheet.
Friday’s girls games
George Washington 1, Washington 0: Freshman Mady Rothwell scored off an assist from Katherine Akers as George Washington opened its season with a road win.
GW keeper Shelby Tharp made two stops to record the shutout.
Washington drops to 0-1.
Catholic 2, Wheeling Park 0: Claire Mullen and Mia Lough each tallied a goal as Charleston Catholic opened its season with a road win over 2021 Class AAA runner-up Wheeling Park.
Molly Messer and Olivia Persinger each provided an assist for the Irish (1-0).
The Catholic defense did not allow the Patriots a shot on goal.