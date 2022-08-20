Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Sam Delgra, Sully Groom and Michael Lao notched a goal and an assist each as the Charleston Catholic boys soccer team blew past Robert C. Byrd 4-0 in its season opener Saturday afternoon at Schoenbaum Field in Charleston.

Kelan Swan added a score and Eli Coleman doled out an assist for the Irish (1-0) and John Patnoe picked up one save to earn the shutout.

