Wil Swan scored twice as Charleston Catholic earned a 4-1 boys prep soccer win over Herbert Hoover Friday evening in Charleston.
Liam McGinley and Zion Suddeth each provided a goal for the Irish while Aidan Paul and Billy Ford both added an assist and keeper John Patnoe picked up four saves. Dustin Stuart scored the lone goal for the Huskies.
George Washington 9, Capital 0: Max Trethewey, Mason Pinkett and Wilson Fife each scored two goals to give the Patriots (6-0) another win. Nick Ihnat and Bakar Boustany also scored for GW.
Girls
South Charleston 9, Riverside 2: Maggie Britt and Genevieve Potter scored four goals apiece as South Charleston cruised to a home win. Emma Sparks added a goal for the Black Eagles and keeper Izzy Marino made seven stops. Alena Armstrong scored twice for the Warriors (0-4-1).