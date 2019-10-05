Goals from Wil Swan and David Kershner propelled Charleston Catholic to a 2-1 boys soccer win over visiting Robert C. Byrd Saturday.
John Patnoe and Jonathan McComas split goaltending duties for the undefeated Irish (12-0-2), recording three saves in handing the Eagles (10-2-0) the loss.
Winfield 0, Fairmont Senior 0: The Generals (12-0-2) held their ground against the visiting Polar Bears (9-3-4), with Nathan Lanham making seven saves to keep Winfield undefeated after the scoreless draw.
Herbert Hoover 4, Nicholas County 0: Michael Watkins had a hat trick to lead the Huskies (8-5-1) to victory on the road. Dustin Stuart also found the back of the net while Jalen Chandler shut out the Grizzlies (5-9-0) with four saves.
South Charleston 14, Logan 0: Nine players found the back of the net for the Black Eagles (7-5-3) as they snapped a five-game winless streak against the visiting Wildcats (4-10-0). Emerson Beall had a hat trick while Avery Lee, Aaron Tucker and Nick Workman each scored twice and Isaac Farren, Aidan Groom, Corey Shorte and Kaleb Taylor had a goal each.
Girls
Winfield 4, Herbert Hoover 0: Ava Hall scored two goals and an assist as Winfield (11-3-1) prevailed Saturday in Elkview. Kierstyn Doss and Peyton Frohnapfel scored the Generals’ other goals, while Christin Walls had 10 saves to shut out the Huskies (8-5-2).
South Charleston 8, Princeton 2: The Black Eagles got four goals each from Maggie Britt and Genevieve Potter to win on Senior Day. Savannah Parsons stopped 12 Tiger shots in securing the win at home.
Bridgeport 2, George Washington 0: Ashley Hart and Allison Bender scored as the visiting Indians earned a win at Trace Fork. Bridgeport outshot GW 14-8. Mary Lyle Smith stopped five shots for the Patriots (10-4-1).