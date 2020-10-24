Bella Cinco and Audrey Miller each had two goals for Charleston Catholic as the Irish defeated Pocahontas County 6-0 in the Class AA-A Region 3 Section 2 girls soccer championship game Saturday in Beckley.
Lindsay Carr and Shanon Karr also scored for the Irish. Claire Mullen had two assists while Lindsay Carr, Bella Cinco and Annie Cimino each had one assist.
Keepers Katherine Skinner and Sydney Bolles combined for the shutout.
BoysCharleston Catholic 9, Pocahontas County 0: Wil Swan had two goals and five assists to lead Charleston Catholic past Pocahontas County in the Class AA-A Region 3 Section 2 championship game Saturday at Beckley.
Liam McGinley, Billy Ford and Tyler Barnette each added two goals for the Irish while Kelan Swan scored once. John Patnoe and William Shumate combined for the shutout in goal for Catholic, which advances to next week’s regional final at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against PikeView at Schoenbaum Stadium.