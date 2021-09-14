Prep soccer roundup: Charleston Catholic girls edge Winfield 1-0 Staff reports Sep 14, 2021 8 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Claire Mullen scored the only goal of the game to lift Charleston Catholic to a hard-fought 1-0 shutout victory on the road at Winfield in girls prep soccer Tuesday.Mullen scored in the second half with 15:18 left in the game. Katherine Skinner made six saves in the shutout for Catholic (7-2). Kaitlyn Sayre collected seven saves for Winfield (7-1-1).George Washington 4, Parkersburg 0: Reese Huffman scored two goals and Madison Adkins recorded the shutout in goal for the Patriots in the home win.Reagan Bromiley and Bella Cinco added solo goals for GW (6-1). Hailee Merritt made 11 saves for Parkersburg (4-5-1).Monday’s girls gameHerbert Hoover 2, Nitro 2: Payslee Lyons picked up 13 saves as the Huskies settled for a tie at home against the Wildcats. Elizabeth Dysart and Carlee McGraw each scored a goal for Hoover (2-4-1) and Emma Kee doled out an assist.Kira Polloud and Alaina Mahairas both scored for the Wildcats.Monday’s boys gameHerbert Hoover 3, Nitro 0: Bryson Beaver scored two goals and assisted on another as host Herbert Hoover blanked Nitro.Travor Rager added a score for the Huskies (6-1) and Levi Paxton provided an assist. Hoover keeper Gabe Deel tallied four saves to earn the shutout.The Wildcats fall to 1-6-2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Save Shutout Goal Claire Mullen Sport Soccer Trending Now Articles ArticlesFollowing BB&T and SunTrust merger, bank takes its Truist form in CharlestonBiracial wedding brings 1967 marriage full circleChuck Landon: Door to Sun Belt is open for MarshallBeautification, safety among goals for Charleston's new business improvement districtWVU football: Did Garrett Greene earn more playing time at QB?Gazette-Mail editorial: Images, words and actionBig 12's future could be wide openWith pleas unheeded, Justice turns to testimonials to persuade vaccine hesistantFeds say Gov. Justice and family company failed to honor Monroe County stream restoration agreementWV jails have more inmates now than when lawmakers passed bail reform in 2020 Upcoming Events