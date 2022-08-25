Prep soccer roundup: Charleston Catholic girls improve to 3-0 Staff reports Aug 25, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Molly Messer recorded two goals as Charleston Catholic rolled to a 6-0 girls prep soccer win over Elkins Thursday evening at Schoenbaum Soccer Stadium in Charleston.Catholic’s victory marked a milestone for coach Amy Mullen, who earned her 200th career win.Annie Cimino added a goal and an assist for the Irish (3-0), while Claire Mullen, Palmer Brown and Savannah Lovejoy netted a goal each.Also for Catholic, Mia Lough, Mara Winter and Sarah Rahin each doled out an assist and keeper Katherine Skinner collected four stops to get the shutout.George Washington 4, Riverside 1: Emma Cipoletti scored twice as the Patriots picked up a home win to remain unbeaten.Deryn Doamekpor and Jenna Barnett each tacked on a goal and Katherine Akers, Madison Rothwell and Trinity Hodge each had an assist for GW (4-0).Sophie Bare netted the lone goal for Riverside and keeper Rachel Siders collected 19 saves.BoysWinfield 1, Ravenswood 1: Tyler Freeman fired in a goal to help Winfield tie the visiting Red Devils.Trowa Knight assisted on Freeman’s goal and Everett Miller made nine stops in goal for the Generals. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Goal Win Assist Sport Football Soccer Tyler Freeman Red Devils Amy Mullen Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.