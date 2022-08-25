Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Molly Messer recorded two goals as Charleston Catholic rolled to a 6-0 girls prep soccer win over Elkins Thursday evening at Schoenbaum Soccer Stadium in Charleston.

Catholic’s victory marked a milestone for coach Amy Mullen, who earned her 200th career win.

Tags