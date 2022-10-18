Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Shannon Karr, Aurelia Kirby and Molly Messer all scored two goals in Charleston Catholic's 11-0 rout over Pocahontas County in a girls prep soccer Class AA-A Region 3 Section 2 semifinal match Wednesday at Schoenbaum Stadium.

Claire Mullen, Mia Lough, Roxy Winter, Savannah Lovejoy and Mary Rushworth also scored for the Irish.

