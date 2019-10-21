Kalissa Lacy and Linsey Hackney each scored three goals and added two assists as George Washington defeated St. Albans 9-0 on Monday in the Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 girls prep soccer semifinals.
Ava Trethewey added two goals and two assists for the Patriots (13-5-2), while Reagan Bromiley added a goal and an assist and Mary Lyle Smith recorded one save in goal in the shutout.
GW plays Capital on Thursday at Schoenbaum Stadium. St. Albans ends its season at 4-15-1.
Capital 3, South Charleston 0: Abbie Robinson recorded her fourth shutout of the season as the Cougars won in the Region 3 Section 1 tournament at Schoenbaum Stadium.
Kaylyn Noble, Kyleigh Bulger and Claire Bailey all scored solo goals for Capital (3-12-3).
Poca 9, Logan 0: Katie Farley tallied four goals to help guide the third-seeded Dots to a win in the Region 4 Section 2 tournament at home over the No. 6 seeded Wildcats.
Hannah Runions and Katie Koontz added two goals each for Poca and Zoey Williams also scored. The Dots play the Lincoln County-Chapmanville winner on Wednesday.
Winfield 17, Sherman 0: Kierstyn Doss had four goals and three assists and Ava Hall added two goals and five assists in Winfield’s home rout in the Class AA-A Region 4 Section 2 tournament.
Peyton Frohnapfel also tallied three goals for top-seeded Winfield (15-5-1), and Mara McGrew scored two goals. 10 different players scored for the Generals. Winfield will host the St. Joseph-Scott winner on Wednesday.
Boys
Charleston Catholic 6, Roane County 0: Will Swan scored twice as five different Irish players had a goal in Catholic’s victory in the Class AA-A Region 3 Section 1 tournament at Shawnee Park.
David Kershner, Liam McGinley, Zion Suddeth and Eli Coleman each had a goal for top-seeded Catholic and Jonathon McComas earned the shutout. The Irish host Braxton County on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Winfield 8, Tug Valley 0: Aaron Verno and Braxton Vanscoy both had three goals in the comfortable home win for the Generals in the Class AA-A Region 4 Section 2 tournament.
Tarek Jarrouj and Rucker Smith had a goal and an assist for Winfield. Noah Moss collected two assists and Nathan Lanham had a clean sheet in goal. The top-seeded Generals host Lincoln County on Wednesday.
Herbert Hoover 9, Independence 2: Michael Watkins scored four goals and Elliott Chandler added two goals as the Huskies rolled in the Class AA-A Region 3 Section 1 tournament at Shawnee Park.
Levi Paxton, David Good and Eli Deel all contributed goals for Hoover (13-5-1). Tristan Hylton and Luke Bishop had the Independence goals. The Huskies play Pocahontas County on Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Sissonville 10, St. Marys 2: Jaxson Hayes and Wyatt Ervin both had three goals and three assists in the Indians’ home victory in the Region 4 Section 1 tournament.
Carson Boggs also tallied three goals and Ryan Simpson scored the other goal for Sissonville. Austin Weikart had both goals for St. Marys. The Indians plays the Parkersburg Catholic-Williamstown winner on Tuesday.