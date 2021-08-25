Prep soccer roundup: GW downs Huntington 4-1 on Tuesday Staff reports Aug 25, 2021 8 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save George Washington had four different goal scorers in its 4-1 road win on Tuesday over Huntington.Nick Ihnat, Rylan Morehead, Jack Williams and Caleb Carney all scored for GW (1-1). Dawson Lunsford made two saves for the Patriots.Hurricane 3, St. Albans 0: Joe Acevedo scored two goals and added an assist in the shutout victory for the Redskins.Jake Bock scored the other goal for Hurricane (1-1). Connor Bush had two assists, and Grayson Maddux and Nick Price combined on the shutout.Tuesday’s girls games George Washington 8, Huntington 0: Bella Cinco scored two goals and six other players scored for the Patriots in the home win.Ava Trethaway, Reese Hoffman, Deryn Doamekpor, Reagan Bromiley, Linsey Hackney and Liza Westerman all scored for the Patriots. Madison Adkins and Shelby Thorp combined on the shutout for GW.Charleston Catholic 4, Buckhannon-Upshur 0: Four different Irish players scored goals and Katherine Skinner earned the shutout in goal in the road win.Jill Uy, Claire Mullen, Aurelia Kirby and Hannah Sullivan all scored goals for Catholic. Skinner made five saves in the shutout. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Shutout Goal Sport Katherine Skinner Save Win Assist George Washington Trending Now Articles Articles2 weeks into school year, 210 active COVID-19 cases among Kanawha students or staff; Capital High shut downLevi Phillips, former Charleston High, WVU basketball standout, dies at 69Sheriff's Office releases names of family shot in Mink Shoals homeChristy Judd: I left WV over lack of home care options (Opinion)Gazette-Mail editorial: Putnam schools' indecision on masks could lead to harmWV's COVID-19 numbers continue to climbWV agencies won't require worker vaccinationsRick Ryan: 5 things to look for this prep football seasonDEP in search of feedback, funding for its new statewide blight-fighting programHoppy Kercheval: Justice needs to move on from coaching fight (Opinion) Upcoming Events