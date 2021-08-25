The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

George Washington had four different goal scorers in its 4-1 road win on Tuesday over Huntington.

Nick Ihnat, Rylan Morehead, Jack Williams and Caleb Carney all scored for GW (1-1). Dawson Lunsford made two saves for the Patriots.

Hurricane 3, St. Albans 0: Joe Acevedo scored two goals and added an assist in the shutout victory for the Redskins.

Jake Bock scored the other goal for Hurricane (1-1). Connor Bush had two assists, and Grayson Maddux and Nick Price combined on the shutout.

Tuesday’s girls games

George Washington 8, Huntington 0: Bella Cinco scored two goals and six other players scored for the Patriots in the home win.

Ava Trethaway, Reese Hoffman, Deryn Doamekpor, Reagan Bromiley, Linsey Hackney and Liza Westerman all scored for the Patriots. Madison Adkins and Shelby Thorp combined on the shutout for GW.

Charleston Catholic 4, Buckhannon-Upshur 0: Four different Irish players scored goals and Katherine Skinner earned the shutout in goal in the road win.

Jill Uy, Claire Mullen, Aurelia Kirby and Hannah Sullivan all scored goals for Catholic. Skinner made five saves in the shutout.

