Ava Trethewey had a hat trick and an assist to lead George Washington to the Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 girls soccer championship, defeating Capital 8-0 Thursday at Schoenbaum Stadium.
Linsey Hackney had two goals and an assist for the Patriots (14-5-2), while Reagan Bromily, Olivia Epperly and Ashlee Wilcher also scored. Capital’s season ended at 3-13-3.
George Washington will play in the Class AAA Region 3 final on Halloween night at the Trace Fork Soccer Complex against the winner of the sectional between Princeton and Greenbrier East.