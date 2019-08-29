Bryson Beaver scored two goals to lift host Herbert Hoover over Sissonville 4-2 Thursday in boys prep soccer.
Dustin Stuart tallied a goal and an assist while Elliott Chandler tacked on a score and Will Mercer dished out two assists for the Huskies (1-1). Hoover keeper Brady Persinger had 14 saves.
Wyatt Ervin and Jaxon Haynes each tallied a goal for the Indians (1-1-1), with Ervin providing an assist.
Winfield 3, Nitro 0: The Generals used a balanced scoring attack as they blanked visiting Nitro.
Spencer Rheinlander, Will Whaley, and Noah Moss all tallied a goal, with Braxton Vanscoy, Jackson Zulaf and Mikey Daly each providing an assist for Winfield.
Capital 9, Spring Valley 1: Henry Moore netted four goals and an assist as Capital rolled to a road win.
Nick Inhat had two goals and an assist, while Salah Mahli, Dylan Ellison and Chase Hudson each had one for the Cougars.
Chase Smith scored the lone goal for the Timberwolves.
Hurricane 2, Parkersburg 1: Drake Lester scored one goal and assisted on another to help Hurricane edge Parkersburg.
Nate Kirk kicked in a goal, Isaiah Gillespie tallied an assist, and Nick Eskins made five stops in goal for the Redskins. Ashton Farnsworth scored for the Big Reds, and keeper Caleb Thomas picked up two saves.
Girls
Huntington 10, Riverside 2: Lily Carter booted in three goals as Huntington cruised to a home win.
Emma Conaway, Claire Burberry and Sophia Aya-ay each scored twice and Jalen Nicely tacked on a goal for the Highlanders (1-1). Olivia Minor and Alena Armstrong each scored for the Warriors (0-3), and Hayden Bayer had an assist.
Winfield 4, Nitro 0: Julianne Pauley found the back of the net twice as Winfield blanked visiting Nitro.
Payton Frohnapfel and Ava Hall each had a goal and keeper Christen Walls earned the shutout for the Generals (3-1-1).
Spring Valley 8, Capital 0: Reagan Doak and Delaney Davis each donated three goals as Spring Valley won on the road.
Mariella Eastman and Elizabeth Blake each chipped in a score for the Timberwolves. The Cougars dropped to 2-1.