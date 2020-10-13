Freshman Rashawn Sherrod scored twice to boost Hurricane to a 3-0 boys prep soccer win over county rival Winfield Tuesday evening in Hurricane.
Nate Kirk chipped in a goal for the Redskins, while Connor Bush added two assists. Hurricane keeper Grayson Maddox picked up the shut out.
Monday’s girls games
Herbert Hoover 1, South Charleston 0: Kelsey Taylor scored the game’s only goal in the first half to lift Herbert Hoover to a road victory. Taylor scored off an assist by Emma Kee for Hoover (3-0). Maddy Harper earned the shutout in goal, collecting 16 saves for the Huskies.
Charleston Catholic 4, Capital 0: Hannah Sullivan tallied three goals in leading the Irish to the win over the Cougars. Roxy Winter scored the other goal for Catholic and added an assist. Sydney Boles recorded the shutout for the Irish.
Monday’s boys game
Herbert Hoover 1, South Charleston 0: Dustin Stuart scored the game’s only goal off an assist by Bryson Beaver in leading the Huskies to the road victory. Gabe Deel earned the shutout in goal for Hoover (2-0-1) with six saves. Anthony Moles made five saves for SC (1-2-1).
Charleston Catholic 4, Capital 0: Wil Swan scored two goals and assisted on another as the Irish blanked visiting Capital. Liam McGinley and Zion Suddeth each added a goal while Aidan Paul provided two assists and Kelan Swan and Michael Lao each doled out one. Catholic keeper John Patnoe made two stops in goal to record the shutout.