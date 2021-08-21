Prep soccer roundup: Hurricane girls blank Greenbrier East 3-0 Staff reports Aug 21, 2021 7 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media 1 of 2 Buy Now ABOVE: The new name of Hurricane’s soccer field is unveiled Saturday before the boys game against Wheeling Park. photos by CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail Buy Now RIGHT: Hurricane High School Athletic Director Heather Hawes presents a commemorative sign to Jim Dagostine following a ceremony naming the soccer field after him Saturday. CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save After a scoreless first half, Hurricane scored three second-half goals to earn a 3-0 shutout victory at Greenbrier East in girls prep soccer Saturday.Lauren Dye tallied two of the goals for Hurricane (1-0) and Madison Francis had the other. Kayleigh Triplett and Maddie Willis combined for the shutout in goal for the Redskins.Wheeling Park 2, Charleston Catholic 0: Merrick Delk scored a pair of goals in leading the Patriots to the home win over the Irish.Catholic outshot the Patriots 9-7 and had more corner kicks than Wheeling Park, but couldn’t cash in. Katherine Skinner collected three saves for the Irish (1-1).BoysWheeling Park 2, Hurricane 1: Tresz McLeod scored a pair of goals in leading the Patriots to a road victory over the Redskins.Brandon Redden tallied the lone goal for Hurricane off an assist from Joe Acevedo. Grayson Maddox made three saves for the Redskins and Dannen Foraker collected three saves for Wheeling Park. Friday’s girls gamesCharleston Catholic 5, Oak Glen 1: Shannon Karr scored two goals and added an assist in the road victory for the Irish.Claire Mullen, Annie Cimino and Roxy Winter all tallied goals for Catholic. Oak Glen scored on an own goal off of a corner kick.Point Pleasant 2, Herbert Hoover 0: Delaney Pearson netted two goals as visiting Point Pleasant shut out Herbert Hoover to open its season with a win.Friday’s boys gameCharleston Catholic 2, Robert C. Byrd 2: Liam McGinley and Sully Groom scored a goal each as the Irish settled for the tie on the road. Bryce Johnson tallied both goals for RCB. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Goal Sport Football Corner Kick Victory Glen Save Soccer Assist Trending Now Articles ArticlesJustice's strategy to address COVID-19 surge: No mandates, more prizesPrep football: Cabell Midland, South Charleston wage different sort of scrimmageDunbar woman tackles life after her second double lung transplantPrep football: Living on the Edge: St. Albans junior 'great combination' of speed, strength, footworkHD Media editorial: Political power continues move north in WVChuck Landon: Watching Marshall's offense? Don't blinkLee Wolverton: How WV could learn from Billings, Montana (Opinion)Alexandra Petri: Sean Hannity cuts to commercial (Opinion)55 in 55: Trying to get close to giraffes in Preston CountyRoundtable discussion highlights importance of Battle of Blair Mountain to workers 100 years later Upcoming Events