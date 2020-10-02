Lauren Dye scored off an assist from Brynna Price in the second half to give the Hurricane girls soccer team a 1-0 win at Ripley Thursday.
Olivia Bird make two stops in goal to record the shutout for the Redskins (2-0). Ripley keeper Ashley Craigo tallied 15 stops.
Winfield 3, Huntington 2: Ava Hall had two goals and Rylee Hinkle added one as the Generals edged the visiting Highlanders.
Winfield keeper Kaitlyn Sayre made four saves. For Huntington, Jalen Nicely netted a goal, with the other score coming off a Winfield own goal. Jordan Maynard recorded 12 saves for the Highlanders.
Thursday’s boys game
Winfield 3, Poca 0: Braxton Vanscoy tallied two goals as Winfield blanked visiting Poca.
Caleb Hawks added two assists, Aaron Verno tacked on a score and Shaun Webb doled out an assist for the Generals. Winfield keeper Nick Lanham made 10 stops in goal.