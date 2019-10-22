Bailey Fisher scored five goals as defending Class AAA state champion Hurricane shut out Spring Valley 7-0 in the Region 4 Section 2 girls soccer tournament Tuesday in Hurricane.
Fisher’s five goals gives her 62 for the season, an unofficial state record for goals in a season. The previous record of 59 was set by PikeView’s Laura Hill in 2012.
Claire Roberts and Madison Francis each tacked on a goal for the Redskins (17-2-1) with Mady Jo Lunsford chipping in a pair of assists. Hurricane hosts Cabell Midland Thursday at 5 p.m. in the sectional final.
Greenbrier East 8, Riverside 1: Emma Dotson scored three goals as Greenbrier East eliminated visiting Riverside in Class AAA Region 3 Section 2.
Fiona Beery chipped in two goals, while Bailey Blankenship, Maggie Bartenslager and Elinor McLeod each added one for the Spartans. Keeper Lara Ratliff recorded seven saves.
Haidyn Bare tallied the lone goal for the Warriors (4-16) and Alyssa Lambert made 10 stops in goal.
Herbert Hoover 5, Midland Trail 0: Kelsey Taylor scored two goals to lead Hoover past Midland Trail in Class AA-A Region 3 Section 1 at Shawnee.
Lauren Dysart, Kaylee Chandler and Sarah Dingess each netted goals for the Huskies, while Shayna Paxton dished out three assists.
Hoover will (14-5-2) will play second-seeded Pocahontas County at approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday at Shawnee.
Sissonville 2, Point Pleasant 0: Keeper Sydney Farmer made eight saves to earn the clean sheet as Sissonville shut out visiting Point Pleasant in Class AA-A Region 4 Section 1.
Madison McCutcheon and Amelia Compston each netted a goal for the Indians.
Sissonville will host top-seeded Williamstown for a sectional championship at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Boys
George Washington 4, St. Albans 0: E.J. Davis scored twice as George Washington blanked St. Albans in AAA Region 3 Section 1 at Schoenbaum Stadium in Charleston.
Solomon Clark and Zak Abdul-Jalil each added a score for the Patriots (19-2). GW advances to take on Capital Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Schoenbaum.
St. Albans finishes the year at 6-11-4.
Capital 1, South Charleston 0: Salah Mahli found the back of the net to lift Capital to a Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 win at Schoenbaum Stadium.
The Cougars (7-12-2) advance to take on George Washington Thursday at 7:30 p.m. South Charleston ends its season at 9-6-3.
Sissonville 2, Williamstown 1: Jaxson Haynes and Reed Smith each scored as Sissonville slipped past Williamstown to advance in Class AA-A Region 4 Section 1.
Trevor Faber recorded nine saves for Sissonville. Brandon Kider scored for Williamstown.
The Indians will travel to Point Pleasant to take on the Black Knights in a sectional final at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.