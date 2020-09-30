Avery Hale scored a pair of goals in leading the Hurricane girls soccer team to a 4-0 shutout victory over Parkersburg on the road Tuesday night.
Mady Jo Lunsford and Lauren Dye also had goals for the Redskins (1-0) and Olivia Bird earned the shutout in goal.
Winfield 9, Poca 1: Ava Hall, Kate Hall and Mia Duterte all scored two goals in the offensive barrage for the Generals in the home win. Kierstyn Doss, Mackenzie Meadows and Carly Jordan also netted goals for the Generals (2-0) and Ava Hall added four assists. Katie Farley had the goal for Poca (0-1-1).
Boys soccer
Hurricane 1, Parkersburg 0: The Redskins earned the shutout victory on the road behind Grayson Maddox’s third shutout in four games. Jake Bock scored the only goal of the game for Hurricane (3-0-1) off an assist by Joe Acevedo. Caleb Thomas made four saves for the Big Reds (3-5-2).
Cabell Midland 4, Winfield 0: Nick Lanham made 12 saves for the Generals but it wasn’t enough in falling at home.