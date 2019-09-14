Bailey Fisher scored the lone goal of the game to lift Hurricane past Putnam County rival Winfield in the girls soccer “War on Route 34” Saturday.
Olivia Bird had three saves for the Redskins, while Christin Walls recorded four for Winfield.
Boys
Winfield 7, Mingo Central 0: Winfield was bolstered by three saves by goalkeeper Nathan Lanham, while William Whaley and Tarek Jarrouj each netted goals for the Generals.
Herbert Hoover 5, Pocahontas County 2: Dustin Stuart netted a pair of goals to lead Herbert Hoover past Pocahontas County on the road. Michael Watkins, Bryson Beaver and Levi Taxton scoredfor the Huskies. Hoover goalkeeper Brady Persinger recorded 14 saves. Kolton Alderman scored twice for Pocahontas County.