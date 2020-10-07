Jaxson Haynes scored three goals as the Sissonville boys soccer team opened the season with a 5-0 win over Capital Tuesday night.
Michael Simpson added a goal and an assist for the Indians. Reed Smith also scored and Trevor Faber had 11 saves in goal for the shutout.
Charleston Catholic 6, Cross Lanes Christian 2: Wil Swan scored four goals to lead the Irish (1-0). Kelan Swan and Zion Suddeth also scored for Catholic.
Girls
Herbert Hoover 3, St. Albans 0: Kelsey Taylor, Kaylee Chandler and Sarah Dingess all scored goals as Herbert Hoover won the season opener for both schools Tuesday. Maddy Harper made 13 saves to record the shutout.