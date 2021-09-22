The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

C.J. Knapper scored four goals and added two assists as his big night helped South Charleston coast to a 9-0 boys soccer home win Tuesday against Riverside.

Bryant Saunders also tallied three goals for SC (7-5-1), and Connor Hughes and Anthony Moles had solo goals. Moles and Rymell Simms combined on the shutout for the Black Eagles.

George Washington 4, Hurricane 0: Senior Nick Ihnat had a hat trick with three goals in leading the Patriots to the shutout win on the road.

Sam Clark added a goal for GW (9-1), Rylan Morehead had two assists and goalkeeper Dawson Lunsford made five saves. Grayson Maddox collected six saves for Hurricane (8-3).

Girls soccer

South Charleston 2, Riverside 0: After a scoreless first half, the Black Eagles were able to net a pair of second-half goals to earn the home win.

Kennedy Richo scored the first goal for SC (4-6-2) off an assist from Gracie Wilson and the Black Eagles tallied an insurance goal from Lelia Jemerson.

Winfield 5, Herbert Hoover 0: Kate Hall scored two goals and added two assists in leading the Generals to the shutout win at home.

Mackenzie Meadows, Ashlynn Traylor and Ally Barnett all had solo goals for Winfield (9-1-1) and Kaitlyn Sayre recorded the shutout. Payslee Lyons turned in 10 saves for Hoover (3-7-1).

