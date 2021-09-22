Prep soccer roundup: Knapper's big night helps SC earn 9-0 boys soccer win Staff reports Sep 22, 2021 8 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save C.J. Knapper scored four goals and added two assists as his big night helped South Charleston coast to a 9-0 boys soccer home win Tuesday against Riverside.Bryant Saunders also tallied three goals for SC (7-5-1), and Connor Hughes and Anthony Moles had solo goals. Moles and Rymell Simms combined on the shutout for the Black Eagles.George Washington 4, Hurricane 0: Senior Nick Ihnat had a hat trick with three goals in leading the Patriots to the shutout win on the road.Sam Clark added a goal for GW (9-1), Rylan Morehead had two assists and goalkeeper Dawson Lunsford made five saves. Grayson Maddox collected six saves for Hurricane (8-3).Girls soccer South Charleston 2, Riverside 0: After a scoreless first half, the Black Eagles were able to net a pair of second-half goals to earn the home win.Kennedy Richo scored the first goal for SC (4-6-2) off an assist from Gracie Wilson and the Black Eagles tallied an insurance goal from Lelia Jemerson.Winfield 5, Herbert Hoover 0: Kate Hall scored two goals and added two assists in leading the Generals to the shutout win at home.Mackenzie Meadows, Ashlynn Traylor and Ally Barnett all had solo goals for Winfield (9-1-1) and Kaitlyn Sayre recorded the shutout. Payslee Lyons turned in 10 saves for Hoover (3-7-1). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Goal Assist Save Sport Eagle Soccer Sc Trending Now Articles ArticlesKanawha's school board rejected an over $2M contract last week. The debate will continue ThursdayArtist Charly Jupiter Hamilton dies at 73Justice withdraws his name from consideration for Greenbrier East boys' basketball coaching jobKanawha Commission to consider Clendenin annexationRyan Pritt: Is it time again for WVU to buck a trend?The Food Guy: An improved local ristorante and Chili Willi recipes!Chuck Landon: Why is Marshall's football attendance so low?Double-counted doses push WV's national-low COVID-19 vaccination rate even lowerTom Crouser: The truth about Mrs. Fauci (Opinion)Southridge developer says he made bid to buy Town Center mall Upcoming Events