Prep soccer roundup: Sissonville boys come back for sectional win Staff reports Oct 18, 2022

The No. 5-seeded Sissonville boys soccer team used two late goals to advance in the Class AA-A Region 4 Section 1 tournament with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over No. 4 Wood County Christian Monday. Neither team scored in the first half but Wood County Christian struck first in the second half when Sam Chichester scored on a cross from Christian Erlandson. Sissonville's season was 10 minutes away from ending before Devin Fowler tied the game with a goal assisted by Ryan Simpson with 10 minutes left in regulation. Then, with 1:17 remaining, Simpson scored the game winner off a throw-in by Cory Humphreys.Sissonville advanced to Tuesday's second round against St. Marys. Winfield 7, Chapmanville 0: The No. 2 Generals dominated the the No. 7 Tigers in the first round of the Class AA-A Region 4 Section 2 tournament.Seven different Winfield players scored. Chris Fouty, Trowa Knight, Max Von Wulffen, Willy Chambers, Landon Carey, Braeden Mann and Jack Byars each scored a goal.Winfield moves on the the semifinal round and will host either Poca at 6 p.m. Wednesday.Nitro 5, Williamstown 0: The No. 3 Wildcats had no trouble with the No. 6 Yellowjackets in the first round of the Class AA-A Region 4 Section 1 tournament.Jackson Pritt and Jacob Chard each scored two goals and Hayden Bell scored a goal. Keeper Isaac Bateman had eight saves.Nitro faced No. 2 Ravenswood on Tuesday evening and the results were not available before the Gazette-Mail's print deadline.